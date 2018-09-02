Overall positive bias likely to go on in Nifty, but some rangebound move likely ahead

Chandan Taparia

The Nifty formed a high wave Doji candle, as it closed flattish, indicating that bulls are not ready to surrender, even as bears are putting some pressure from higher zones. It witnessed selling pressure from higher levels, but on the decline, it managed to respect previous day’s low to recover towards 11,680 zones.

The index has been moving in a rising channel and respecting to its support trend line by connecting all the recent swing lows of 10,557, 10,630, 10,946, 11,340 and 11,620 levels.

Now, it has to decisively hold above 11,666 zones to extend its move towards 11,777 – 11,800 zones while a drift below previous swing high at 11,620 could change its short term price behaviour.

The Nifty has been making higher top-higher bottom on a weekly scale and supports are gradually shifting higher. The India VIX moved up by 1.53% at 12.60 but overall lower volatility suggests that decline could be bought in the market.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 11,800 followed by 12,000 strike. Call writing is seen at 11,800 followed by 12,000 strike, whereas Put writing was seen at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike. Options band with its early OI inventory signifies an immediate trading range in between 11,600 to 11,800 zones.

The Bank Nifty was stuck in a broader range in between 27,700 to 28,400 zones from last eighteen trading sessions. It requires a hold above 27,950 zones to extend its move towards 28,333 then a fresh high towards 28,500.

On the decline, 27,750-27,700 zones could act as an immediate support. The banking index is stuck in range as many heavyweight private banking stocks are finding selling pressure, which is also giving a pause to Nifty index to continue its positive momentum.

We are expecting Stock-specific positive momentum in most of IT (NIIT Tech, Mindtree, KPIT, Hcltech), pharma (Sunpharma, Lupin, Auropharma, Divislab), PSU Banks (Bank Baroda, PNB), L&T, Bharatforg, etc names.

On the Nifty, traders can go with Bull Call Spread by buying one lot of 11,750 call and selling one lot of 11,900 call to play to positive to rangebound move of the market.

Th Nifty closed August series with the gains of 4.56% and moved by 550 from its series low of 11,210 to its life-time high of 11,760 levels. It witnessed gains of around 10% in last two series and rallied from 10,600 to 11,760 zones. Nifty Futures has seen rollover of 68.37% with roll cost of 0.48%.

The Bank Nifty closed August series with gains of 2.54% and remained consolidative between 27,750 and 28,388 zones from last four weeks. It has rollover of 65.92% with roll cost of 0.42%. Sector wise better rollover seen in Media, Fertilisers, Textile, Power and Realty while comparatively lower rolls in IT, Oil & Gas, Capital Goods, Cement and FMCG sector.

In line with rollover, with better roll cost suggests that longs are rolling their position in the next series. So overall positive bias could continue, but as it already has seen movement of 10% in last two series. So, some range bound move could be seen in the market.

The author is Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.