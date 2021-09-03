Overall m-cap of Tata Group stocks above Rs 22 lakh crore, stocks jump up to 364% in 2021

The overall market-capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Group stocks has jumped the Rs 22 lakh crore mark as

many of the group's stocks have witnessed stellar gains in this calendar year so far.

As of September 2, shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) have surged as much as 364 percent in 2021.

As many as seven stocks from the group - Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (up 364 percent), Nelco (up 188 percent), Tata Elxsi (169 percent), Tata Steel BSL (134 percent), Tata Steel (up 121 percent), Automotive Stampings and Assemblies (up 110 percent) and Tata Coffee (up 100 percent) - have jumped at least 100 percent each this year.

Read: Tata Motors reports 53% increase in domestic sales in August

Shares of Tata Chemicals (up 77 percent), Tata Power Company (up 77 percent), Tata Metaliks (up 72 percent), Tata Motors (up 60 percent), Tata Consumer Products (48 percent) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 34 percent) have clocked healthy gains.

Most Tata Group stocks have outperformed and Rallis India (down 0.57 percent) is the only stock in the group that has given negative returns this year.

The market's performance this year has been strong with the benchmark Sensex jumping 21 percent.