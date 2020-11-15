Over-optimism from vaccine development and winter effect can bring some volatility in rally

The global financial markets are experiencing a wave of euphoria over the potential breakthrough of coronavirus vaccine. The 90 percent efficacy rate, in Pfizer vaccine according to early results, has raised hopes of a quicker return to normality than previously thought. If so, it is a shot-in-the-arm for the economy and equity market, which is already roaring under benefits of solid rebound in economic activities and inflows of new money. Economy is up by more than 1/3rd on a QoQ basis.

New money is pouring as they were put on-hold during the international event-risk of the US election. As the outcome came in better-than-anticipated, funds were released leading to an influx of money and resulting sudden surge in the market. The new money is in anticipation of a better world and a big stimulus as offered before the election. The new administration team is expected to take office in January 2021. There are lots of expectations on the new team; it is projected to be friendlier to world policies and bring prosperity to global trade. Simultaneously, a big package is expected in Europe. All these factors have triggered 'risk-on' in equity market. The US, Europe and Asian markets are up by 10 percent, 15 percent and 10 percent, respectively, month till date.

There are no reasons to believe that the trend can reverse on a medium and long-term basis, as, there was a good amount of funds on-hold before the US election and Fed meeting of November, which is triggered by fiscal & monetary measure announced post the COVID-19. These funds are open now and more funds are likely to hit the market and economy, in the future. The possibility for the trend to reverse soon is low, unless the size of stimulus is lower-than-expected and if by that time the market had turned over-optimistic about it. The valuations are at record high which can limit the ability to handle negative news flows, and can impact in the short-term. But please note that valuations are expected to be on the premium level since economy has just started to rebound and earnings are low. So, parameters like P/E will seem high in the short-term and will normalize in the long-term. It is unlikely to impact the trend in the long-term.

More than this, a bigger concern is the start of winter season in the western world. It can increase the virus infections and increase pressure on hospitals which are already at peak capacity with COVID cases. The deployment of the vaccine is expected to happen only later in 2021. This can lead to further restrictions and lockdowns and tremendously slowdown the growth in economy as seen in third quarter.

The benefit or usage of Pfizer vaccine in India is considered to be low. It has lifted the spirit of western markets with Europe showing fast recovery in anticipation of rapid roll-out. This vaccine is unlikely to be effectively used in India due to lack of required infrastructure needed, of an extreme high cold storage and transportation facility, which is not usually available in India.

The domestic market needed more stimulus measures to boost the domestic economy. The FM's new measures have many positive moves and it will have a positive impact on developers and home buyers due to tax reliefs and will ensure demand in housing sector which is on a strong recovery mode. Subsidy announcement of Rs 65,000 crore for fertilizers will help rural & agricultural sectors. Expansion of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to additional 10 sectors will boost domestic manufacturing, in the long-term. Today the market was hesitant to raise its optimism further and profit booking was triggered in banking sector post the announcement. The market was waiting for the package, Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0, which was good enough but also nicely factored in the rising market.

Well, we feel that the trend is likely to be positive as economy is getting better at a good pace, new money is coming in to the market from FIIs and domestic investors and a big stimulus is expected in the US and Europe by December 2020. Indian mutual funds had high redemption in the month of October. It was may be due to fear of retail investors, a herd mentality as market has recovered faster regaining all its losses made when COVID suddenly erupted. The outflow was in October, post which the outlook has improved much better. Next year is likely to be good enough supported by rebound in economy, earnings growth, easy money supply and further fiscal and monetary support by governments across the world. This outflow can reverse with new money.

So, there are no reasons to believe that the trend will reverse soon. Of course, a pause and a mild consolidation is possible as a gap is developed between the market and economy, which is normal in a rising outlook. However, temporary correction due to profit booking cannot be ruled out because the market is highly optimistic that the vaccine development will rapidly improve the ground reality. The world market will now try to wait and foresee the timing and size of global stimulus. We can expect a short-term correction but positive in the long-term.

(Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.)

