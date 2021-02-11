Over last 10 years in post-Budget month, bull & bear have shared the honours on Nifty

Indian shares had their best Budget Day in 22 years, as the Sensex rallied 2,300 points, or 5 percent, to 48,600.61 and Nifty gained 646.60 points, or 4.74 percent, at 14,281.20 on February 1, with the market hailing the Budget as growth-oriented.

The Budget was being closely watched to show the way forward to an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as the government took the expansionist path to bring growth back on track.

The market performance was also a break from the past. Data for the last 10 years—that includes interim budgets and 2021 Budget —shows that the bears had an upper hand on Dalal Street in the last seven of the 13 budget days.

"The markets have welcomed the Budget as it was forward-looking and accommodative with focus on core sectors. The market was fearing additional taxes like COVID cess etc, however, the government has not imposed any additional taxes. Also, the government has given priority to growth as compared to fiscal deficit which shows the government's intent to bring the economy back on track," said Rohit Gadia, Co-founder & CIO at CapitalVia Global Research.

No additional taxes, a big push for key sectors like healthcare along with several measures for the financial sector seem to have gone done well with the market. The Budget also promised to meet the divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore and proposed privatisation of two PSU banks and one general insurance company.

The weekly performance since Budget Day has been impressive, too, as the Nifty50 rose 9.5 percent, or 1,289.65 points, to 14,924.25. The bulls seem to like the Budget-after week better, it seems. The last 10-year data shows that the bulls have dominated 9 out of 13 times in the week after the Budget.

To get an idea of how the Nifty will move in the days ahead, data of the last 10 years comes in handy and it shows that the honours are shared a month after the Budget is presented. In the last 10 years, the bulls and bears dominated six times each.

The best monthly performance since Budget Day was seen in 2016 as the Nifty was up 10.7 percent followed by 2011 (up 8.5 percent) and 2014 (up 7.4 percent). However, the worst monthly performance was registered after the interim budget of 2019, when the index fell 8 percent, followed by 2018 (down 6 percent) and 2015 (down 4.6 percent).

Given the momentum led by the Budget, consistent FII inflow, strong corporate earnings and sliding COVID infections, experts expect the Budget month to be a strong one.

India has received more than Rs 18,500 crore of inflow since the Budget Day, in addition to over Rs 1.75 lakh crore of inflow seen during January 2020- January 2021. As a result, the Nifty50 touched a fresh record high of 15,257.10 on February 9, gaining 10.8 percent since February 1.

"We expect the benchmark indices to end on a higher note this month as there is lot of value buying happening. The recent rally in the benchmark indices is not just being contributed by few heavy weight stocks or sectors but all the sectors are contributing to the rally," Rohit Gadia told Moneycontrol.

"The optimism in the market is being fuelled by positive global cues, strong Q3 earnings and foreign inflows. So far, the outcome of all the major events of 2021 has been good," he said.

Gadia said the markets might witness some rotational buying due to the ongoing earnings season. "We see an upward trajectory as long as the Nifty holds above the level of 14,700. 15,500 would the immediate resistance levelm which investors should keep an eye on. Investors can consider corrections as buying opportunities for the long term," he said.

In the case of the Nifty Midcap 100 index, the 10-year data shows that performance for the Budget month has favoured the bears seven out of five times.

The worst performance for a month was seen in 2019 when the Nifty Midcap index was down 11.6 percent followed by 2018 (down 6.4 percent). The index put up a strong show in 2016, rising 9.4 percent in the month that followed the Budget. It was up 9 percent in 2011 and 8.8 percent in 2014.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.