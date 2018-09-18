App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 70 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; Universal Cables, Globus Spirits jump 5-6%

Among the sectors which are outperforming the broader indices are the FMCG space, the Pharma and the Energy sectors. The BSE consumer durable space along with healthcare and the manufacturing sectors are all trading in the green.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The market trend has reversed this Tuesday morning with the Nifty50 up 12 points and is trading at 11,389 while the Sensex has gained 43 points and is trading at 37,628.

Among the sectors which are outperforming the broader indices are the FMCG space, the Pharma and the Energy sectors. The BSE consumer durable space along with healthcare and the manufacturing sectors are all trading in the green.

However, the market breadth is weak with 676 stocks advancing while 984 declined and 404 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1015 stocks advanced and 1259 declined and 154 remained unchanged.

As many as 72 stocks on the BSE have hit new 52-week high this Tuesday morning led by Gallantt Metal which spiked 12.71 percent. This is followed by Makers Labs which gained 10.78 percent. Universal Cables jumped 5.66 percent while Globus Spirits gained 5.37 percent.

related news

Vasundhara Rasayans added 5 percent followed by SPL Industries, Aashee Infotech and Paushak Ltd which are up 5 percent each.

RMG Alloy Steel gained 4.99 percent while Delta Magnets, Sangal Papers, Regaliaa Realty and Khaitan Electric are the other stocks which hit new 52-week high. Globus Spirits also added close to 7 percent.

From the midcap space, Infibeam Avenues added half a percent.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 11:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.