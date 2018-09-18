Over 70 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; Universal Cables, Globus Spirits jump 5-6%

The market trend has reversed this Tuesday morning with the Nifty50 up 12 points and is trading at 11,389 while the Sensex has gained 43 points and is trading at 37,628.

Among the sectors which are outperforming the broader indices are the FMCG space, the Pharma and the Energy sectors. The BSE consumer durable space along with healthcare and the manufacturing sectors are all trading in the green.

However, the market breadth is weak with 676 stocks advancing while 984 declined and 404 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1015 stocks advanced and 1259 declined and 154 remained unchanged.

As many as 72 stocks on the BSE have hit new 52-week high this Tuesday morning led by Gallantt Metal which spiked 12.71 percent. This is followed by Makers Labs which gained 10.78 percent. Universal Cables jumped 5.66 percent while Globus Spirits gained 5.37 percent.

Vasundhara Rasayans added 5 percent followed by SPL Industries, Aashee Infotech and Paushak Ltd which are up 5 percent each.

RMG Alloy Steel gained 4.99 percent while Delta Magnets, Sangal Papers, Regaliaa Realty and Khaitan Electric are the other stocks which hit new 52-week high. Globus Spirits also added close to 7 percent.