App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 07:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 6% of promoter holdings in BSE 500 companies pledged

Promoters of 116 companies pledged their holdings in December quarter in the BSE-500 index compared to 114 in September 2018 quarter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The percentage of pledged promoter (by majority shareholder) holdings in BSE 500 companies was steady overall in the December 2018 quarter in comparison to the September quarter, showed a Kotak Institutional Equities report.

The percentage of pledged promoter holdings was at 6.7 percent in the December quarter similar to that of September 2018. Outstanding promoters pledged shares worth Rs 1.96 trillion, which is about 1.47 percent of the total BSE-500 index’s market capitalization in December 2018, said the report.

Promoters of 116 companies pledged their holdings in the BSE-500 index compared to 114 in September 2018 quarter. Out of 116, 30 companies saw an increase in pledge holdings by 2-21 percent in the December quarter (QoQ).

image (3)

related news

(Note: Stocks mentioned are for information only and not buy or sell ideas)

Six companies had more than 90 percent of their promoter holdings pledged. These include CG Power, Kwality, Reliance Naval, IL&FS Transport, Sterlite Technologies and Hindustan Construction.

Kotak in the note clarified that pledging of shares does not necessarily imply that a company or a promoter is under financial stress; it could also be that banks (lenders) could have sought additional security in the form of promoter shares.

The maximum decline in pledged promoter holdings was seen in 26 companies in December quarter which includes names like Fortis Healthcare, Suzlon Energy, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Adani Transmission and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Fresh promoter pledges were seen in Texmaco Rail, Uflex and Wockhardt, while promoters who revoked their entire pledged holdings was seen in Sonata Software.

Companies in the Nifty-50 with more than 5 percent of pledged promoter holdings include names like Zee Entertainment (59.4%), Adani Ports & SEZ (45.5%), JSW Steel (43.6%), IndusInd Bank (26.4%) and Indiabulls Housing Finance (12.7%).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 07:33 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.