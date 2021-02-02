Over 50 stocks, excluding PSU banks, can benefit from the Budget announcements

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

The Union Budget 2021 presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is really a big game changer in terms of economic revival in India, especially post the COVID-19 damage, experts feel.

The government has estimated fiscal deficit at 6.8 percent of GDP in FY22 and 9.5 percent in FY21. The Budget increased the capital expenditure by 35 percent for FY22 over FY21 to revive the economy, and largely focussed on infrastructure (including roads, railways, National Infrastructure Pipeline, ports, power etc).

"Budget 2021 was a Dream Budget which brought with itself a remarkable rise in Nifty50, the highest in the past 10 years. Such buoyancy in the market might be momentary but this Budget truly caters to revive the Indian economy which plunged to nadir amidst the pandemic," Umesh Mehta, Head Of Research at Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

"This Budget primarily revolved around capex and infra themes which stand to accelerate the much-needed growth revival. With this as a central theme, government insinuated to put money back in the hands of people through real asset creation rather than simply doling out free monies to the citizens as done by the developed economies to support their slouching economies," he said.

The Budget has created lot of opportunities for investors in terms of stocks that will benefit from the announcements.

"Overall, the Budget truly hit the mark since there wasn't anything negative from a consumer or industrial perspective. Infact, PSUs, insurance, heavy industrials, private sector banks will be beneficiaries of budget proposals," Umesh Mehta said.

Infrastructure is expected to be the biggest beneficiary after the government proposed setting up of Development Financial Institution (DFI) along with construction of new highway connectivity projects (nearly 7700 km) and higher capital expenditure (up 35 percent YoY to Rs 5.54 lakh crore). The government is also going to provide more than Rs 2 lakh crore to states and autonomous bodies for their capital expenditure. Infrastructure (including L&T), cement and road developers will get benefitted.

"Increased consumption and infrastructure spend would have a positive impact on collateral sectors like tourism and hospitality. Better connectivity would be of great help to logistic service providers also," Rohit Gadia, CIO at CapitalVia Global Research said.

The government has set divestment target (of Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in two PSU banks and one general insurance company, which is expected to provide enough capital to the government.

"Overall if the economy does well every sector does well. Some of the sectors that could do well are banks, consumer discretionary, capital goods and infrastructure. Even insurance sector have got a huge boost with FDI increased from 49 percent to 74 percent," Harshad Chetanwala, Co-Founder of MyWealthGrowth said.

The government provided support to the commercial vehicle space through allocation of Rs 18,000 crore for procurement of over 20,000 buses for urban transport. It is aimed to be implemented deploying PPP model. The announcement of voluntary scrappage policy for commercial vehicles more than 15 years of age and private vehicles over 20 years of age. This is positive for Ashok Leyland Tata Motors, JK Tyre and Apollo Tyres, ICICI Securities feels.

In Jal Jeeval Mission for Urban households, the government would be setting up 2.86 crore water tap connection at an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore over the next five years. "This would benefit plastic pipe companies with incremental demand of PVC pipes," said ICICI Securities.

Mehta Equities feels the setting up of mega investment textile parks (seven textile parks) over 3 years to make sector export competitive is positive for KPR Mills, Arvind, Aarnav Fashion and Welspun India.

The formation of bad loans bank could help PSBs to offload more than Rs 3 lakh crore from their balance sheets amd plans further recapitalization of Rs 20,000 crore into banks, is a big positive for PSU Banks, said the brokerage.

The allocation of Rs 3,768 crore for first Digital Census in the History of India is expected to be positive for Vakrangee, Mehta Equities feels.

In the next three years, 100 districts will be added to existing city gas distribution (CGD) network. Addition of new areas will provide incremental opportunity of volume growth for CGD companies, said ICICI Securities. It is positive for Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat Gas, Adani Total Gas and GAIL.

Finance Minister amended to increase in railways spending with FY22 allocation for railways at Rs 1,10,055 crore, which is positive for RITES, IRFC and IRCON, said Mehta Equities. The Eastern Freight Corridor is to be taken up this year via PPP mode. Further, three future dedicated freight corridors -- East Coast, East-west, North-south are in works.

Highway infrastructure work proposed includes building 8,500-km of highways by March 2022 is poositive for IRB Infrastructure, Dilip Buildcon, Ashoka Buildcon.

The proposed additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh for loans taken upto March 31, 2022 for purchase of affordable housing, and the tax holiday extended by 1 year till March 2022 for developers of affordable housing is positive for LIC Housing Finance, HUDCO, Repco Home Finance, Can Fin Homes etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of healthcare sector into limelight. This space was allocated an amount of Rs 2,23,846 crore, increasing sharply by 137 percent from Rs 94,452 crore in 2020. The need for infrastructure development has also been addressed and an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore has been provided over 6 years.

"The diversification in the funds allocated would augment major branches under this space like pharmaceuticals, hospitals and laboratories. It will strengthen and develop primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities even in the last miles of our nation," said Rohit Gadia, CIO at CapitalVia Global Research.

In the agriculture space, the government has reassured farmers that minimum support price (MSP) system will continue and will be further strengthened.

"Reassuring it's commitment to develop APMC’s, the government has announced to allow utilization of Rs 1 lakh crore infrastructure fund for the infrastructure development of state-controlled mandis. This may allay fears of protesting farmers that centre is planning to destroy mandi system through new farm laws," Gadia said.

In addition to this, "the outlay for agri - credit has increased to Rs 16.5 lakh crore against Rs 2.83 lakh crore in the previous budget. These measures will boost farm income, which in turn will help demand which the economy badly needs. It is also a signal to the farmers that government is working towards their well-being," he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.