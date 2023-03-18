 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Over 50 smallcaps fall up to 22% as market ends week 2% down

Rakesh Patil
Mar 18, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers this week, selling equities worth Rs 7,953.66 crore. Domestic institutional investors, however, undid the damage as they bought shares worth Rs 9,233.05 crore

It was yet another volatile week for the Indian market which remained under pressure for the first three sessions as a banking crisis in the US rippled across the world. As US authorities moved in to limit the damage, the market regained some of the lost ground as the week wound up.

In the week ended March 17, the 30-pack Sensex lost 1,145.23 points, or 1.93 percent, to end at 57,989.90. The broad-based Nifty50 shed 312.9 points, or 1.79 percent, to close at 17,100.

Among the broader indices, BSE smallcap, midcap and largecap indices fell 2.8 percent, 2 percent, and 1.6 percent, respectively.

"Our market started the week on a bleak note taking cues from the weak global bourses, wherein the benchmark index slipped below the 200 SMA (simple moving average) and dented market sentiment, Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst-Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One, said.