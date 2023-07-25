Over 4,000 investor complaints on corporate misgovernance since FY20: FinMin

The highest number of complaints over this period was 1,353 in FY20, after which the numbers have steadily reduced.

Over the last four and a half years, 4,085 complaints related to corporate misgovernance have been reported to the market regulator, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the Rajya Sabha on July 25.

Chaudhary was answering a question raised by Aneel Prasad Hegde, who is an MP from Bihar and is a member of Janata Dal (United). Chaudhary added, “In cases of complaints regarding violation of corporate governance norms, SEBI takes up the matter with the concerned stock exchange, which in turn, seeks comments of the concerned company and subsequent steps are taken for redressal of such complaints.”

Also read: What is driving Sebi to review the reverse book-building process?

The highest number of complaints over this period was 1,353 in FY20, after which the numbers have steadily reduced. The number was 1,151 in FY21; 809 in FY22; and 640 in FY23. The number as of July 13, 2023, for FY24 was 132.

The highest number of complaints seem to have been against Linde India (72 complaints), Super Tannery, BSE (54), Bombay Dyeing (54) and ICICI Bank (49).

Complaints against Linde India was the highest in FY22 at 44, against Super Tannery in FY21 at 32, against BSE in FY21 at 44, against Bombay Dyeing in FY21 at 20 and against ICICI Bank in FY20 at 20.

The question raised in the Upper House by Hegde to the Minister of Finance had five parts: (a) whether the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has received complaints against companies for violation of SEBI guidelines, corporate Governance issues and misappropriation of public money etc.; if so, the details thereof along with the nature of complaints received during each of the last four years and current year, company - wise; (c) the action taken by SEBI in this regard, company/entity-wise; (d) whether Government is complementing any policy measures to improve the corporate management in stock exchange; and (e) if so, the details thereof?

To parts a, b and c, MoS for Finance Chaudhary said, “Yes, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) receives complaints against listed companies related to violation of various Securities Laws (and its delegated legislations), Corporate Governance/ Listing Conditions, diversion/ siphoning/ misappropriation of funds etc.”

Then he presented annexures with the details sought.

Besides Sebi’s response to corporate-governance complaints raised, he added how the regulator responds to complaints related to violation of SEBI regulations or guidelines in diversion/ siphoning or misappropriation of funds; material misstatement in financial statements; and so on. He stated, “SEBI investigates the allegations and based on the findings of the investigation, appropriate enforcement action is initiated under SEBI Act 1992, Securities Contract Regulation Act, 1956, SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003 (PFUTP Regulations, 2003) and other relevant regulations.

Also read: SEBI plans to experiment with 'shift' in regulatory architecture: Chairperson Madhabi Buch

On parts d and e, Chaudhary replied, “A committee was constituted in SEBI on “Strengthening Governance of Market Infrastructure Institutions” in April 2022, under the chairmanship of Shri G. Mahalingam, exWhole Time Member, SEBI, to review the existing governance framework and make recommendations for further strengthening of governance norms at Stock Exchanges, Clearing Corporations and Depositories. Based on the recommendations of the Committee, amendments have been made to relevant SEBI regulations to improve the governance framework of these institutions.”

(Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)