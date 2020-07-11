Over 40 stocks in BSE 500 buck trend to rise 10-30% in a volatile week

The Nifty50 which started the week on a positive note looked set to reclaim 10,900 levels, but bears slowly took control and pushed the index towards 10,700 on Friday.

The Nifty50 finally closed 1.52 percent higher compared to 1.59 percent rally seen in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The mixed performance was seen from the broader market space as the S&P BSE Midcap index rose just 0.81 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed with gains of 1.59 percent for the week ended July 10.

However, as many as 46 stocks in the S&P BSE500 index that rose 10-30 percent for the week ended July 10. These include NCC, GE Power, Jindal Steel & Power, IndusInd Bank, Equitas Holdings, Karnataka Bank, IRB Infrastructure, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, among others.

“Markets started the week on a promising note however mixed cues capped movement as the sessions progressed. In between, volatility remained high as domestic markets continued to dance on the tune of global peers and increasing COVID cases worldwide kept markets on edge,” Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Nonetheless, investors’ sentiments were boosted on news of easing of geopolitical tension between India and China as well as encouraging PM’s speech at the India global week summit,” he said.