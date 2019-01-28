App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 350 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE

Over 350 stocks have hit 52-week low on the BSE with volatility spiking 7.29 percent to 18.98

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian benchmark indices have further slipped into the red with the Nifty down over 100 points and the Sensex plunged 300 points.

Over 350 stocks have hit 52-week low on the BSE with volatility spiking 7.29 percent to 18.98.

The top losers were Vodafone Idea that tanked 7 percent hitting a new 52-week low. The stock was trading with volumes of 2,046,271 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,338,414 shares, an increase of 52.89 percent.

TVS Motor Company, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries were lower by 3 percent each. TVS Motor was trading with volumes of 102,154 shares, compared to its five day average of 262,302 shares, a decrease of 61.05 percent.

related news

On the other hand, JSW Steel was trading with volumes of 143,328 shares, compared to its five day average of 240,280 shares, a decrease of -40.35 percent.

Cipla was trading lower by 2.5 percent as Bharat Forge shed close to 2 percent. The other losers included names like Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel.

Technical analyst, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a sell on Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,700, target of Rs 2,620 and a sell on Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 690 and target of Rs 665.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Sensex

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.