Over 350 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE

The Indian benchmark indices have further slipped into the red with the Nifty down over 100 points and the Sensex plunged 300 points.

Over 350 stocks have hit 52-week low on the BSE with volatility spiking 7.29 percent to 18.98.

The top losers were Vodafone Idea that tanked 7 percent hitting a new 52-week low. The stock was trading with volumes of 2,046,271 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,338,414 shares, an increase of 52.89 percent.

TVS Motor Company, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries were lower by 3 percent each. TVS Motor was trading with volumes of 102,154 shares, compared to its five day average of 262,302 shares, a decrease of 61.05 percent.

On the other hand, JSW Steel was trading with volumes of 143,328 shares, compared to its five day average of 240,280 shares, a decrease of -40.35 percent.

Cipla was trading lower by 2.5 percent as Bharat Forge shed close to 2 percent. The other losers included names like Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel.

Technical analyst, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a sell on Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,700, target of Rs 2,620 and a sell on Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 690 and target of Rs 665.

