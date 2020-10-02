Over 3% rally this week outlines structural strength in Nifty: Pritesh Mehta of YES Securities

The recent events had left the bulls gasping as Nifty fell sharply to mark a low of 10,790. But market strength is always judged on corrections. And it didn't disappoint on that count as Nifty defended the confluence of support around 10,850 (i.e. midpoint of previous Gann channel & Point of polarity support zone).

Oversold nature of short-term breadth also aided this week's recovery. Post previous Thursday's thud, NSE ALL sectors breadth was trading at 5 percent - oversold zone (i.e. 5 percent of stocks across all sectors were trading above 20-DMA). Back in May 2020, breadth had reversed from the same level.

The index also found respite around its 200-DMA, which resulted in a sharp comeback in this week's trade. Moreover, in last two sessions, our customised point and figure (P&F) Nifty breadth corrected from overbought zone of 90 percent to 60 percent (i.e. it got back to neutral territory & turned bullish) despite sideways price movement in index.

From Gann perspective, whenever a confluence of support is defended, the pullback tends to be excessive. A rally of more than 3 percent in this truncated week's trade clearly outlines the structural strength of the index.

The comeback of banks & financials have dominated the headlines in the last few sessions, yet the Nifty Pharma index is showing signs of resuming its prevailing uptrend. P&F ratio of Nifty Pharma/Nifty is consolidating around the top of its anchor column seen in the third week of September 2020. A move above down-sloping 45-degree trendline would result in outperformance of Pharma stocks.

Erasing prior two months gains, BankNifty lost around 10 percent in the September month. This week, it defended levels of 21,000 on the downside and since then it is gradually trending higher. In Friday's trade, it formed a bullish candle, BankNifty surpassed 22.000 mark which ensures a shift of range on the upside. It snapped four weeks losing streak and positive follow-up action could continue recent revival.

Ratio of BankNifty versus Nifty is hovering near multi-year lowest zone, any positive follow-up through could attract outperformance from the banking space for near term perspective. However, in 2020, the ratio has failed to sustain above 50-EMA. So, chasing this space after a sharp recovery won't be the right approach. Standalone P&F chart of BankNifty shows a bear trap variation reversal and a low pole reversal followed by double top buy. It implies an upside potential towards 22,900 mark.

Despite this week's respite in Nifty FMCG index, the weekly chart is declining since mid-August 2020. In the process, it has broken the January 2020 peak. Structure of Nifty FMCG/Nifty ratio has been declining for the last few months, implying underperformance of FMCG stocks. Point of polarity zone is placed around 30,000, break below the same would result in the continuation of recent feebleness.

(Pritesh Mehta is the Lead Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities at YES Securities.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.