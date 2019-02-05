Over 200 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE; Reliance Nippon, KEC International's volumes rise the most

The Indian benchmark indices have been trading on a positive note in this Tuesday afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 27 points, trading at 10939 while the Sensex gained 73 points and was trading at 36655 mark.

Nifty Auto, along with media stocks and banking stocks were trading in the green. On the other hand, real estate stocks and selective FMCG stocks were trading in the red.

Over 200 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Aban Offshore, ABG Shipyard, Adlabs Entertainment, Arvind, Dilip Buildcon, Empee Distilleries, Finolex Cables, Grasim Industries, IL&FS Transportation Networks, India Cements, Jain Irrigation Systems, PTC India Financial Services, MRF, Reliance Infrastructure, Sakthi Sugars, Suzlon Energy, Tata Global Beverages, Unitech and Zee Media Corporation among others.

From the BSE, the stocks to have hit new 52-week low included names like Reliance Communications which tanked 21 percent followed by Reliance Power, Reliance Naval, Suzlon Energy, IFB Industries, NOCIL, IL&FS Transport, RAIN Industries, SREI Infra, INOX Wind, Tata Global Beverage, Arvind, GMDC, Jain Irrigation and Wockhardt among others.

Stocks which have moved the most with respect to volumes included names like Credit Analysis which was trading with volumes of 147,191 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,313 shares, an increase of 11,111.99 percent.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management was trading with volumes of 659,367 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,617 shares, an increase of 9,864.14 percent while KEC International was trading with volumes of 1,849,055 shares, compared to its five day average of 28,563 shares, an increase of 6,373.51 percent.

The other stocks which has seen spurt in volumes were Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail which was trading with volumes of 994,975 shares, compared to its five day average of 164,305 shares, an increase of 505.57 percent and Larsen & Toubro Infotech was trading with volumes of 27,000 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,561 shares, an increase of 385.52 percent.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 634 stocks advancing and 1055 declining while 368 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 861 stocks advanced, 1411 declined and 138 remained unchanged.