Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 200 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE as sentiment stays weak; Uttam Value Steel tanks 50%

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the morning loses as the Nifty50 shed 121 points and is trading at 10,477 while the Sensex is down 294 points at 34,875.

The sectors which are down the most include the oil & gas space which is lower by 4 percent after the excise duty cut followed by FMCG, Metal and Media.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 612 stocks advancing, 1048 declining and 397 remaining unchanged.

As many as 203 stocks have hit new 52-week low on NSE as the market sentiment remains weak with rises crude oil prices, weakening rupee and fear of rate hike by RBI.

The top loser include Uttam Value Steel which tanked 50 percent followed by OMCs namely HPCL and BPCL which are down 18-21 percent while Indian Oil Corporation is lower by 13 percent. ONGC and India Oil Corporation shed 11 percent each.

The other stocks which hit new 52-week low are Jash Engineering, down 10.85 percent, Oil India Limited, down 10.24 percent and GAIL India, 7.64 percent.

8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Bombay Dyeing, Castrol, CEAT, Emami, Engineers India, Godrej Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Vodafone Idea, IGL, Oberoi Realty, NIIT, MRF, Oil India, Reliance Capital and Wockhardt also registered fresh 52-week low.

Technical Analyst Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends selling Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with stop loss at Rs 230 and target of Rs 205.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 11:32 am

