Over 170 small & midcaps rise 100-700% since April; will the rally continue for rest of FY21?

D-Street witnessed fireworks in individual stocks, especially in the small & midcap space, in the first half of FY21, and experts feel that the momentum is likely to continue in the second half of FY21 as well.

As many as 165 stocks in the S&P BSE Smallcap index more than doubled investor wealth during April-October period, while 9 stocks in the S&P BSE Midcap index rallied more than 100 percent during the same period.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 have rallied more than 30 percent each since March lows, while the S&P BSE Midcap index and the Smallcap index have rallied more than 40 percent and over 50 percent, respectively, since March.

Stocks in the S&P BSE Midcap index which more than doubled since April include Muthoot Finance, L&T Infotech, Mphasis, Emami, Glenmark Pharma, JSPL, Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea and Adani Green.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Smallcap index stocks that gave 100-700% return since April include Alok Industries, Mcleod Russel, Indo Count Industries, Jain Irrigation and Opto Circuits.

Note: The table is for reference and not buy or sell ideas.

Note: Top 20 stocks out of 165 filtered based on returns since March-end

While it is true that the small & midcap space has underperformed the markets in October it needs to be seen in the context of the sharp performance of the last 2 years that we have seen in the prior months, especially in September & October.

“The Nifty Smallcap had rallied by 82% from its bottom in March till September while the Nifty Midcap index had rallied by 58.0% during the same period as compared to the Nifty which has rallied by 49.7%. Given the significant outperformance by small & midcaps relative to the Nifty it is but natural for some amount of underperformance in the near term,” Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“We believe that small & midcaps will outperform large caps in the long run given higher earnings growth trajectory. Given that small & mid-cap earnings have a greater sensitivity to economic cycles we expect them to do better than large-caps as the economy normalizes in FY2022,” he said.

Economic green shoots are already visible in terms of strong auto numbers for September as well as October. Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in October 2020 were Rs 1.05 lakh crore, making it the first time monthly revenues crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in FY21.

Liquidity has also played a major role in the recent outperformance of the small & midcap space. Experts are of the view that if the economy also stabalises in the near term, it would give a good boost to the small & midcap space.

“As long as the market rally is driven by liquidity, small & midcap stocks will continue to underperform. Clear visibility of earnings improvement is of utmost importance for small & midcap stocks to outperform from hereon or even sustain this rally,” Arjun Mahajan Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Few indicators such as improvement in power demand, credit card bills, e-way bills, railway freight, etc give an indication about possible earnings recovery, prudent investors may take a while to confirm the sustainability of this recovery,” he said.

Mahajan further added that we can essentially say that a strong rally of small & midcap is very much on the cards if backed by the sustained economic recovery.

Where should investors do?

Investors will watch out for December quarter earnings, the outcome of US elections, movement of interest rates, stimulus package (global & domestic), Union Budget, and vaccine for COVID.

Post the rally which we have seen so far since March, there can be a period of consolidation in the markets in the near-term and further moves in the markets will be a function of many factors both global and domestic.

“The next six months may be crucial for the markets as FY21Q2-Q3 results will be announced, which may be better than FY21Q1. But apart from this, Vaccine for COVID-19 and USA elections may determine the course of the market,” Gaurav Garg Head of Research, and CapitalVia Global Research Limited told Moneycontrol.

“Coming to the Budget, since the start of the financial year, the government and RBI have taken many initiatives to boost the economy. So we expect the budget may be well balanced once and the impact may be on few focused sectors,” he said.

Investors will keep an eye on stimulus both on the domestic as well as global front. The themes that are likely to do well would be IT, telecom, Agriculture, as well as consumer durables.

“We expect the rural, essential, and digital theme to continue playing out over the next few quarters given revenue visibility and strong growth prospects. We, therefore, continue to maintain our positive outlook on sectors like Agrochemicals, IT, Telecom, Two-wheelers, and tractors,” says Roy of Angel Broking Ltd.

“We also expect the rally in cyclical and beaten down sectors to continue for some more time given the continued improvement in the economy. Within the recovery theme we believe that sectors like low ticket consumer durables, cement, and multiplexes should do well,” he said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.