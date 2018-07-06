Over 160 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on BSE; DEN Networks, Hathway, BHEL, Andhra Bank top losers

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Friday afternoon with the Nifty adding 47 points and is trading at 10,796 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 147 points at 35,722.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1056 stocks advancing, 600 declining and 409 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1280 stocks advanced, 938 declined and 119 remained unchanged.

However, in the BSE, over 160 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including names like Conart Engineers which is down close to 10 percent followed by Hathway Cable, DEN Networks, Ujaas Energy, JBF Industries, Kwality, Visa Steel, SRS, Finolex Industries, EROS International, Dena Bank, PTC India Financial, INOX Wind, Andhra Bank, Vedanta, HDIL, Capital First, BHEL and REC among others.

However, BSE Auto and BSE Capital goods has gained over 1 percent led by stocks like Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi and Tata Motors among others.

Capital good stocks are also up led by BEML, Bharat Electronics, CG Power, Greaves Cotton, Larsen & Toubro and V-Guard Industries among others.

Vakrangee from the BSE midcap space is trading lower by 5 percent while Hathway Cable is down over 10 percent which is the top smallcap loser.

Den Networks which is trading lower by 6 percent, Vakrangee shedding 5 percent followed by Kwality and IL&FS Transportation are the top stocks to have hit fresh 52-week low in the afternoon trade.