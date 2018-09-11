Over 150 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE as benchmark indices close 1.3% lower

Bears gripped the Indian stock market completely on Tuesday with Nifty50 losing 150 points closing at 11,287, while the Sensex ended 500 points lower at 37,413.

The breadth of the market also favoured declines, with 468 stocks advancing, 1,282 declining and 315 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 877 stocks advanced, 1,839 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

As the weakening rupee hit market sentiment, the Sensex was down over 500 points. On the BSE, over 150 stocks hit new 52-week low including GTN Industries which plunged 20 percent followed by The Indian Wood Products Company which shed 17.50 percent.

The other losers include Span Divergent and Chandni Textiles which were down 13 percent and 11 percent, respectively.