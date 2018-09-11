App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 150 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE as benchmark indices close 1.3% lower

On the BSE, over 150 stocks hit new 52-week low including GTN Industries which plunged 20 percent followed by The Indian Wood Products Company which shed 17.50 percent

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bears gripped the Indian stock market completely on Tuesday with Nifty50 losing 150 points closing at 11,287, while the Sensex ended 500 points lower at 37,413.

The breadth of the market also favoured declines, with 468 stocks advancing, 1,282 declining and 315 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 877 stocks advanced, 1,839 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

As the weakening rupee hit market sentiment, the Sensex was down over 500 points. On the BSE, over 150 stocks hit new 52-week low including GTN Industries which plunged 20 percent followed by The Indian Wood Products Company which shed 17.50 percent.

The other losers include Span Divergent and Chandni Textiles which were down 13 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

related news

Globus Spirits, Usha Martin and Radhe Developers were the other stocks which hit new 52-week low.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 04:47 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.