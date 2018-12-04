App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 100 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE; HUL, Wipro climb to fresh 52-week high

From the BSE, over 100 stocks hit new 52-week low namely Shreyas Shipping, IL&FS Transport, VIP Clothing, Shankara Building Products, V B Industries, IL&FS Engg Const, Ashapura Intimates and Alchemist among others.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a negative note with the Nifty down 34 points at 10,849 while the Sensex shed 154 points and is trading at 36,086 mark.

Nifty IT and Pharma are the sectors which are trading in the green, up 1.3 percent and 0.5 percent respectively while Nifty Media also traded in the green.

The underperforming sectors included Realty, Bank Nifty, the oil & gas space, Metal, Infra and the FMCG space.

However, individual stocks have hit new 52-week high in this session led by Wipro which jumped over 2 percent as the rupee slipped above the 70/dollar mark.

related news

Sirca Paints India added 1.6 percent while Hindustan Unilever was the other stock to have hit new 52-week high.

Brokerages CLSA and Edelweiss have maintained their 'outperform' ratings on Hindustan Unilever after it decided to merge GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare with itself.

The transaction values the total business of GSK Consumer India at Rs 31,700 crore. Following the issue of new HUL shares, Unilever's holding in HUL will be diluted from 67.2 percent to 61.9 percent and GSK Plc, including group companies, will own 5.7 percent of the merged entity.

The stocks to have hit new 52-wek low included names like Marathon Nextgen which shed 5 percent followed by Shreyas Ship and IL&FS Transportation Networks which are down close  to 5 percent each.

The top others to have hit fresh 52-week low are ABG Shipyard, Texmaco Rail, Excel Realty, IL&FS Engineering and Construction and Transformers And Rectifiers.

From the BSE, over 100 stocks hit new 52-week low namely Ortel Communications, Shreyas Shipping, IL&FS Transport, VIP Clothing, Shankara Building Products, V B Industries, IL&FS Engg Const, Ashapura Intimates and Alchemist among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 790 stocks advancing while 838 declined and 434 remained unchanged.
First Published on Dec 4, 2018 12:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.