Over 100 stocks hit fresh 52-week low; DHFL falls 7%, volume in Infibeam rises the most

The Indian benchmark indices continues to hold ground with the Nifty50 adding 31 points and is trading at 10,355 mark while the Sensex has added 121 points and is trading at 34,436.

Among the sectorial performers, banking stocks led the way with the Nifty PSU bank up over 1 percent. On the other hand, oil & gas stocks are down with the index shedding 1 percent in this afternoon session.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 642 stocks advancing, 1058 declining and 364 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 962 stocks advanced, 1388 declined and 128 remained unchanged.

Over 100 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Adlabs Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Bombay Dyeing, CG Power, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Grasim Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kwality, Manpasand Beverages, Ramco Cements, Tata Motors, Ujjivan Financial and UltraTech Cement among others.

On the other hand, 179 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the BSE namely Bhansali Engineering, Persistent Systems, DB Realty, DHFL, Dish TV, Bombay Dyeing, Kwality, KEI Industries, Mercator, IL&FS Transport, Tata Motors DVR and IndusInd Bank among others.

Here the stocks that are witnessing a huge surge in volumes traded today as compared to their 5-day average traded volume.

Infibeam Avenues is down 18.43 percent and is witnessing spurt in volume by more than 2.11 times. Persistent Systems is seeing spurt in volume by more than 15.89 times and RBL Bank witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.35 times.

Optiemus Infracom was trading with volumes of 32,706 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,223 shares, an increase of 2,575.12 percent. AAVAS Financiers was trading with volumes of 204,128 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,696 shares, an increase of 2,005.19 percent.

Also, Container Corporation of India was trading with volumes of 221,482 shares, compared to its five day average of 10,653 shares, an increase of 1,979.06 percent. LT Foods was trading with volumes of 1,564,780 shares, compared to its five day average of 89,789 shares, an increase of 1,642.74 percent and SBI Life Insurance Company was trading with volumes of 972,333 shares, compared to its five day average of 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,319.46 percent.