App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 100 stocks hit 52-week low; realty, telecom & metal stocks biggest losers

Nifty Realty is down over 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate while Vodafone Idea and Reliance Communications are the top telecom losers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Global tensions, and fears of an oncoming recession in the United States have led to large selloffs, wiping off significant chunks of wealth from markets across the world. The most staggering losses have been saddled by the richest people on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, totaling to $511 billion in 2018 alone. Read on to know whose fortunes have been dented, and by what amount.
Global tensions, and fears of an oncoming recession in the United States have led to large selloffs, wiping off significant chunks of wealth from markets across the world. The most staggering losses have been saddled by the richest people on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, totaling to $511 billion in 2018 alone. Read on to know whose fortunes have been dented, and by what amount.
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the early morning losses and are trading deep in the red with Nifty down 136 points, trading at 11,320 whereas Sensex has fallen 463 points, trading at 37,701.

Nifty Realty is down over 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate that shed over 4 percent followed by DLF, Prestige Estate, Sunteck Realty and Unitech. The S&P BSE Realty index also trading a couple of percentage lower with losses from Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sobha, Prestige Estates, Sunteck Realty, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Life, Oberoi Realty and Phoenix Mills.

Telecom stocks have also taken a beating. The top losers are Vodafone Idea which is down 5 percent while Reliance Communications, Optiemus Infracom and GTL Infra have shed 4 percent each. The other losers are MTNL, Tejas Networks, GTPL, Bharti Infratel, Aksh Opti Fibre, TTML, Tata Communications and Bharti Airtel.

From the metal space, the top losers are SAIL that shed 3 percent followed by Vedanta, Jindal Steel and Power, NMDC, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel and NALCO.

related news

Elara Capital has recommended a buy on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 520 based on 6.5x FY21E EV/EBITDA adjusted for the minority holding in Bharti Infratel, but without adjusting for the upcoming rights issue.

Over 100 stocks have hit 52-week low on the BSE including names like Lakshmi Energy, Petron Engineering, Genesys International, Igarashi Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Uttam Value Steel, SRS Finance and Ballarpur Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 362 stocks advancing and 1,383 declining while 357 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 664 stocks advanced, 1,897 declined and 166 remained unchanged.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 02:51 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #metals #Nifty #NSE #Realty stocks #Sensex #Telecom

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

UK Criminals Stuff Dead Rats With Mobile Phones, Drugs to Smuggle Them ...

YouTube No Longer a Competition to Netflix, Amazon; Cancels Expensive ...

BJP Fields Greenhorn Pitamber Acharya Against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ...

Pak Woman Chained, Tortured by Husband For 20 Days For 'Being Possesse ...

UK Jail Officials Seize Drugs, Mobile Phones Smuggled Into Prison in D ...

7 Detained over Alleged Forced Conversion, Underage Marriages of 2 Tee ...

IPL 2019 | I Always Wanted to Get Back to IPL: Ingram

2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review: Fun, Frugal & Formidable

China Welcomes Goodwill Message Exchange Between Modi, Khan on Pakista ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 355 points, Nifty nearly 1% lower as indic ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan' promise rings hollow with continued viole ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh t ...

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...

Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid ...

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.