Outlook on banking sector positive but focus on big players

With the pandemic setting in the first half of the year 2020, the banking sector was the obvious and immediate victim of the economy's collapse and bore the brunt of the selling in the stock markets. Even as the markets bounced back over the next couple of quarters, the banking sector continued to underperform, with investors preferring to be cautious during lockdown due to uncertainty regarding slippages and asset quality of banks.

It was only in the last quarter (October to December) that the investor perception and outlook for banks took a U-turn, with the realisation that the economic recovery was gathering pace and the Reserve Bank of India's pro-active measures in ensuring liquidity and systemic support for the financial sector were successful in preventing a financial crisis.

The positive commentary by the various banks after Q2FY21 results, regarding collection efficiencies, asset quality and liquidity also supported sentiment.

The outlook for the banking sector remains constructive, as the sector is likely to witness a sustained recovery on the back of a sequential pick up in GDP growth, with several high frequency indicators already back at pre-coronavirus levels—some even higher.

The larger private sector banks are expected to emerge stronger from the pandemic as they undertook decisive measures to weather the crisis, including strengthening their liquidity, making adequate provisions as well as shoring up their capital.

In terms of the stock market dynamics, the year 2020 saw investors flock defensives and safer bets or even growth-beneficiaries (such as healthcare and information technology) in the initial part before the recovery became more broad-based in the last few months.

With the realisation that the recovery is gathering steam, the rotation from defensives to cyclicals has started and the banking sector is a clear winner in this rotation.

We expect this rotation to continue into 2021 and sectors such as banking, industrials, metals, autos and even real estate should witness investor participation.

Investors should, however, be careful and not chase the banks on the rise, as the sector has already rallied rather sharply in the last quarter and is susceptible to volatility. Any pullback of the stock markets could result in a meaningful correction in banking stocks. However, such corrections would be a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

It would be advisable to focus on the larger banks and stay away for some time from the second-rung (weaker) banks that will need capitalisation support from the government as their asset quality would have come under further stress with the pandemic-led slowdown among corporates.

(Unmesh Kulkarni is the Managing Director Senior Advisor at Julius Baer India.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are thier own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.