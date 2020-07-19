Outlook for Q1 is very muted, but has started well; traders can book profits given 45% rally from March lows

Vinod Nair

This week, the market was trading in a very narrow range. For Nifty50 it was between a band of about 200 pts amongst 10,550 to 10,850. Market was not able to take a decisive direction on either side. But on July 17, the market attempted to move higher, Nifty50 closed up at 10,902 while broad indexes also inclined higher from negative till July 16. The key outperformers were IT, Pharma and FMCG while performance of Reliance Industries and Telecom has also helped the market.

We have been cautious in the market and expressing our view in the last two-three weeks with positive & negative bias on a stock & sector wise basis. We expect the volatility to continue in India due to ongoing Q1 results, localised lockdown and the momentum of the trend will be defined as announcements of earnings increases during the month.

A preview of Q1 provides a very grim picture, though mostly as expected, with a complete washout in business terms. An analysis of Nifty50 indexes, of total consolidated profit after tax of all the top 50 stocks in India, is expected to fall by 38 percent on a YoY basis, based on Bloomberg estimate dated July 12. Highest fall is forecasted in Auto then followed by all other sectors except Financials, Chemicals and Telecom. While the least impact is seen in the IT and FMCG sectors.

The silver lining is that, on a QoQ basis the consolidated PAT is forecasted to improve by 27 percent though due to low base of Q4FY20. And positively this trend is expected to continue on a QoQ basis for the next 4 quarters at least, as the economy is being opened on a stage wise manner. The sectors which are dodging the trend and expected to accelerate in the future are Finance, NBFC and Pharma. Similarly, limited impact is seen in IT, Chemical and FMCG on a QoQ basis and can do better from next quarter onwards. Few stocks with overwhelming forecast, in this situation, are Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Britannia, HUL, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Cipla, NTPC and Airtel Infratel, which may do well in the future.

The results have started coming, initiated by IT, the first result is better than thought earlier. The sector was expected to record 5-8 percent fall in revenue. And the performance of IT stocks was expected to be muted in the near-term due to lack of forward guidance, slowdown in growth and valuation having reached near pre-COVID-19 level due to solid price performance in the last 3-4 months. But the positive surprise is that the first result by Infosys is much better than forecasted earlier with positive guidelines by management. It seems that the COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted the sector as much as anticipated. It was expected that business will get better from Q2 onwards for which the expectation has actually increased further, post the result. At the same time, new deals of decent size will upgrade forecast of revenue and valuation. Also, post-COVID-19 the outlook and need for digital has increased. Cost is likely to be supported by Work from Home, we think that they are a good investment opportunity in such a situation, though in the near-term some consolidation on a stock to stock basis can happen.

Broadly in the market, profit booking is advisable especially for traders due to solid bounce back of 45 percent (Nifty50) return from March low, in less than four months. Investors are advised to be cautious and be stock & sector specific, as mentioned above, in such timid periods. For long-term investors accumulation, buying a fair amount of funds, as per your risk aversion, on a consistent basis, is the best strategy, especially in the next 6 months.

The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

