'Our investment themes haven't changed much post COVID, find attractive plays in these 4 sectors'

Quality private banks, insurance, consumer discretionaries and the pharmaceutical sector remain attractive even after the coronavirus outbreak. Within these, companies that are engaged in essentials or semi essentials categories will do better, Siddharth Bothra, Fund Manager, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, says in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar. Edited excerpts:

Q: What are your thoughts on the market which has been quite volatile?

The current market correction has been an event driven correction. Typically, in such event driven corrections, the fall is very swift and vicious. Nonetheless, once the haze around unknowns wears off and the range of possible scenarios emerge, investors tend to start assigning probabilities and taking calculative investment bets. This is what we seem to be witnessing over the last two months.

Therefore, while there are still uncertainties on how this crisis will eventually resolve, investors are now in a better position to take selective calculated bets than they were in March 2020. We feel that in the near term, the market will largely mimic the economic recovery pace, which will to a large extent hinge on how fast the crisis resolves.

Q: Do you think the government and the Reserve Bank of India will announce more measures to revive the economy?

Unlike some of the developed countries, the economic stimulation options with the Indian government are limited, given our fiscal constraints. In the initial phase of the crisis, the government’s attention was on human issues and survivability. Hence, most of the measures we witnessed from the government till now were more on survivability than on demand stimulation. However, now with large part of the country slowly emerging from the lockdown, we feel we are now likely to see the government shift its attention from survival measures to demand-stimulation measures. This seems logical as any demand stimulation measures, while a strict lockdown was still in force, would have had limited benefits.

Q: Do you think the worst is over for the banking & financial sector and will it continue to lead the Nifty?

The banking and finance sector has always been a high-beta sector, hence it is not surprising that this sector was the worst impacted in the current correction and subsequently emerged as one of the biggest gainers in the recovery. However, the challenges for the sector are likely to continue for the medium term. The RBI moratorium for almost six months has in a way postponed the pain for the sector in the medium term.The real economic impact of this crisis on banks and NBFCs will become clearer in the post-moratorium period. Hence, our belief is that investors should continue to be very selective in investing in this sector and largely stick to large quality banks, with strong liability franchise and asset quality.

While the weight of banking and finance sector in the index has come down from more than 40 percent to around 34 percent, it remains one of the largest sectors in the index and continues to play a pivotal role in determining the market move.

Q: What are the key sectors that can create wealth after COVID-19?

Our key investment themes have not changed much even post COVID-19, we continue to find attractive plays in quality private banks, insurance plays, consumer discretionaries and pharmaceutical sector. However, within these we are trying to gravitate more towards companies which are engaged in essentials or semi essentials categories, as we believe demand for these segments will be more resilient and steady during economic downturns.

Q: Do you think one should start nibbling at midcaps and smallcaps now that the economy is reopening?

The sharp correction we had witnessed in the markets in March 2020 made valuations fairly attractive across both large and midcaps. Hence, the current upmove has been fairly broad-based with winners across various market caps and sectors. Nonetheless, given the current economic environment could continue to remain fairly challenging in the medium term, we would favour having a portfolio with a largecaps bias. As largecaps, typically as a category, are more resilient during downturns compared to mid or smallcaps.

Q: What is Motilal Oswal Focused 25 Fund and why did you limit to only 25 companies? How is it different for funds available in the market?

We believe focused portfolios have several advantages compared to a very diversified fund. In fact, there is empirical research which reveals that optimum diversification of non-systematic risks happens with around 25 stocks itself and any diversification beyond that leads to over diversification and actually increases risks.

A focused and concentrated fund has several advantages: 1) in a focused fund one is able to appropriately allocate optimum weights to top ideas, which is not possible in an over-diversified fund, 2) maintenance research and tracking is more efficient if one has limited stocks versus a large number of stocks and 3) a focused fund allows one to have a higher proportion of active management, while an over diversified fund typically has low active management component and is often end up being closet index investing.

Anyone looking at building a fresh portfolio can view the current environment as glass half full or half empty. On the negative side, the current crisis is likely to lead to very weak economic growth in the near to medium-term coupled with perhaps high volatility in the markets. While on the positive side, there are many well-managed quality stocks today which are available at very attractive valuations and stand to emerge much stronger post this crisis. Hence, someone with a long- term investment horizon can potentially use this opportunity to build a portfolio, which may provide superior returns compared to normal times.

