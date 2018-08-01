App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orient Refractories hits 52-week high on strong Q1 nos; to merge RHI India, RHI Clasil with Co

Board of Directors of the company approved the proposal to merge RHI India and RHI Clasil with Orient Refractories.

Shares of Orient Refractories touched 52-week high of Rs 236.20, gaining 13 percent intraday Wednesday as company posted strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company has reported percent jump in its Q1FY19 net profit at Rs 21.90 crore against Rs 16.30 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company rose 16 percent at Rs 174 crore against Rs 150 crore.

Board of Directors of the company approved the proposal to merge RHI India and RHI Clasil with Orient Refractories.

Research house Edelweiss has maintained buy rating on stock with a target of Rs 265 per share.

It estimate the company to clock 16% PAT CAGR over FY18-20 led by improving domestic market share and strong exports opportunity.

It conservatively factor in nil growth in RHI India and RHI Clasil as we await management’s commentary on potential synergies.

At 10:48 hrs Orient Refractories was quoting at Rs 230.50, up Rs 21.35, or 10.21 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 11:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

