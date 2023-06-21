Order wins boost G R Infraprojects' revenue prospects, stock gains 4%

GR Infraprojects

Shares of G R Infraprojects rose 4 percent on June 21 as the company bagged an order worth Rs 1,085.47 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Both of these projects are seen boosting the revenue prospects of the company.

At 9:19 am, shares of the company were trading 2.9 percent higher at Rs 1,305.1 on the BSE.

The project is for four laning of NH 530B from Kasganj Bypass end to Chandan Nagar section of NH 530B in Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode, G R Infraprojects said in a press release.

The completion period for the project is 730 days from the appointed date whereas the operation period is 15 years from the commercial operation date.

Besides, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary GR Logistics Park (Indore) executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Logistics Management on June 19, 2023.

The concession agreement is for the development, operation and maintenance of Multi Modal Logistics Park in Indore, through public-private partnership on the design, build, finance, operation and transfer basis.

The bid project cost is Rs 758.10 crore with the construction period being two years from the appointed date. Meanwhile, the operation period is 45 years including the construction period, from the appointed date.

Results of G R Infraprojects for the March quarter were weak on the revenue and margin front, because of delays seen in order booking and high raw material prices.

Net debt at the end of the last fiscal stood at Rs 930 crore from Rs 900 crore in FY22. The company’s order inflow in 4Q of FY23 ramped up sharply to Rs 15,100 crore in line with its own guidance for Rs 15,000 crore for 4Q of FY23.

