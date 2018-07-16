App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opto Circuits locked at 5% upper circuit post strong June quarter numbers

Revenue of the company was up 47.5 percent at Rs 71.3 crore versus RS 48.4 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Opto Circuits locked at 5 percent upper circuit as company reported strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19).

The company's net profit rose 44 percent at Rs 13 crore against Rs 9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was up 47.5 percent at Rs 71.3 crore versus RS 48.4 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 16.9 crore and margin was at 23.7 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 16.35 and 52-week low Rs 6.84 on 26 June, 2018 and 05 October, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.51 percent below its 52-week high and 92.4 percent above its 52-week low.

There were pending buy orders of 134,678 shares, with no sellers available.

At 13:31 hrs Opto Circuits India was quoting at Rs 13.16, up Rs 0.62, or 4.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 01:38 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

