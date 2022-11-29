 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Options trader PR Sundar under Sebi scanner

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

Options trader and trainer PR Sundar, who has been facing social media backlash for the 'most vulgar tweet' of the year, is now under the scanner of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

According to the Sebi website, his firm Mansun Consultancy Pvt Ltd has been listed under Cause List in the matter of 'examination of unregistered investment advisory'.

The regulatory body strictly monitors the advisory space to protect investors' interests. "If any person found to be engaged in providing investment advisory services without getting registered with SEBI, appropriate action as deemed fit, under SEBI Act, 1992 may be initiated," according to its website.

Directors of Mansun Consultancy Pvt Ltd are Marimuthu Ramalingam, Mangaiyarkarasi Sundar and Purisairajamani Sundar, as per Zauba Corp. It's registered address is in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

'Most vulgar tweet of the year'

The celebrated options trader has been in the limelight recently for his choice of language while responding to another user over mark-to-market losses of his recent trades.

Several users branded his tweet as ‘distasteful’, ‘poor’ and ‘unacceptable’. Following the backlash, Sundar wrote, "My intention was not to offend anyone.”