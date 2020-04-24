App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 07:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Options Trade | An options strategy in IndusInd Bank to benefit from its sideways movement

An Iron Condor trade in IndusInd Bank ahead of its results and expected sideways movement.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

 

Santosh Pasi

IndusInd

Close

IndusInd Bank is in a sideways trend based on its price action and open interest analysis. We are assuming it will remain sideways between a range of Rs 320 and Rs 480.  of The robabilitypprofit for this trade is around 38 percent.

Although we have limited loss following our adjustment will reduce loss in the direction of the trend and increase profit potential.

We are going ahead with May series, as margin requirement will be high in last week of the series, also adjustment will be difficult in the last week, as there will not be enough credit and time to manage it.

Currently, volatility is very high. Its earning result is on April 27. We are expecting volatility drop and an increase in theta rate will benefit this trade.

 

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 07:15 am

