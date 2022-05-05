Options Trade | An earnings-based non-directional options strategy in TATA Power Company

Santosh Pasi (image) TATA Power Company is in a bearish to sideways trend based on price action. However, it is showing signs of reversal. Considering Open Interest Analysis, the highest open interest in the OTM PUT strike is at 220 and the highest open interest in the OTM CALL strike is at 300. This is a wide range. Considering price action and open interest analysis, we are assuming our profitable range of 238.15 (-3.1 percent) to 276.85 (+12.5 percent) should...