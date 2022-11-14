English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Options Trade | An earnings-based non-directional options strategy in Indiabulls Housing Finance

    Indiabulls Housing Finance is expected to remain sideways within our range. An Iron Condor trade to capitalise on sideways trends.

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    November 14, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST
    Options Trade | An earnings-based non-directional options strategy in Indiabulls Housing Finance

    Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Q2 profit jumps 10-fold YoY to Rs 56.5 crore largely driven by operating performance. Revenue falls 44%. The real estate firm has reported a 10-fold year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 56.5 crore for quarter ended September FY23 largely driven by operating performance, but revenue from operations fell 44.4% YoY to Rs 194 crore for the quarter. EBITDA at Rs 91 crore for the quarter increased by 306% YoY, and margin jumped 40 percentage points as cost of land, plots, constructed properties and others dropped significantly.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The inflation tanker’s beginning to turn

      Nov 11, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Overseas investments does not hedge against a weak rupee, cryptos heading for a burial, EV makers need to pay attention to safety, aviation sector in turbulence, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers