Options Trade | An earnings-based non-directional options strategy in HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is expected to remain sideways within our range. An Iron Condor trade to capitalise on high volatility

HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 941 | The scrip was down over 4 percent ahead of its June quarter earnings. Experts expect HCL Tech to report a soft revenue growth during the quarter because of seasonal weakness and moderation in demand. The prevailing cross-currency headwinds are also likely to play spoilsport in the dollar revenue growth for the company. According to a pool of brokerage reports that Moneycontrol has access to, the Noida-based IT product and services company is expected to report a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,200–3,400 crore for the reported quarter, registering a flat to mid-single digit on-year growth. Sequentially, however, the profits are expected to take a dip of about 6–10 percent. Revenues for the quarter are likely to come in at Rs 23,400 crore at an on-year growth of 16 percent, while the sequential growth in revenue is likely to be a modest 3 percent.

