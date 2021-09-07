Options Trade | A non-directional options strategy in Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals | In the last 3-month, the stock has gained 58 percent to Rs 486.90 as of January 5 from Rs 307.85 as of October 05, 2020. The company's current twelve month trailing (TTM) P/E is 24.25x while industry P/E is 37.34x.

Santosh Pasi

Tata Chemicals is in a sideways trend based on price action. Considering Open Interest Analysis, the highest open interest in OTM PUT strike is at 800 and the highest open interest in OTM CALL strike is at 850. Considering price action and open interest analysis, we are assuming our profitable range of 784 (-6.6%) to 896 (+6.8%) should be a reasonable one. The probability of profit for this trade is around 52%.

Although we have limited loss, following our adjustment will reduce loss in the direction of the trend and increase profit potential.

If Tata Chemicals opens gaps up or down (before initiating trade), you can change all strikes accordingly to reflect the same change and make sure credit received is similar or higher.

You may wish to close this trade if profit is more than 50% of max profit potential. Avoid carrying this trade in the last week of expiry.

Currently, volatility is neutral. We are expecting a volatility drop and an increase in theta rate will benefit this strategy trade.