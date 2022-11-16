Options Trade | A non-directional options strategy in NTPC











NTPC is expected to remain sideways within our range. An Iron Condor trade to capitalise on high volatility.

NTPC | CMP: Rs 164.80 | The stock price ended in the green on October 7. The country's largest power generation company has collaborated with GE Gas Power to reduce carbon intensity at its Kawas gas power plant in Gujarat. Both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for feasibility to demonstrate hydrogen (H2) co-firing blended with natural gas in GE’s 9E gas turbines installed at NTPC’s Kawas combined-cycle gas power plant in Gujarat. NTPC's Kawas gas power plant is powered by four GE 9E gas turbines operating in a combined-cycle mode and has an installed capacity of 645 megawatt (MW).

