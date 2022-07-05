Options Trade | A non-directional options strategy in Bajaj Finance











Bajaj Finance is expected to remain sideways within our range. An Iron Condor trade to capitalise on

Markets remained in consolidation phase throughout the week and ended with marginal gains in a highly volatile week ended July 1 amid a falling rupee, persistent FIIs selling, strong auto sales numbers for June, second-highest monthly GST collection and mixed global markets with Dow setting up for its worst first six months since 1962. For the week, BSE Sensex was up 179.95 points (0.34 percent) to close at 52,907.93, while the Nifty50 was up 52.75 points (0.33 percent) to end at 15,752 levels. However, in the month of June, Sensex lost 4.5 percent and Nifty50 shed 4.8 percent.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers