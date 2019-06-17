'Options data scary in the short term, hints at further weakness'

The market remained in a tight range throughout the last week, but, on June 14 it failed to hold the lower boundary and closed at 11,823.

On the higher side, around 12,000, the market came under liquidation mode and that has changed the sentiment completely.

Throughout the week, largecap stocks remained under profit-taking pressure whereas midcap and smallcap stocks failed to recover from the lows.

The current formation of the market is indicating us that major participants of the market are turning cautious ahead of the major outcome of the US Fed’s decision, which is due on June 19.

US indices are trading at resistance levels, which is an indication of persisting weakness.

For the week, we are expecting the market to form a lower low at 11,650 below the level of 11,769. On the higher side, 11,930 would be trend decider level for the market.

As per option data, Put-Call Ratio of the current week is at 1.95 that suggests the market is under bear control. Heavy Call writing is at 11,900 and at 12,000, whereas below 11,800 Put writers are missing.

It shows downside is open for the market at least to 11,600 level. India volatility index is at the level of 14, which implies bulls are resting or domestic events are less impactful in the near term.

Since the outcome of the election, only once Nifty retested earlier hurdle that is at 11,760/11,750. In case Nifty drops below 11,750 then it would attract one more round of long liquidation to 11,660/11,650.

Broader trend of the market is bullish and the current weakness is the product of corrective move that could end at 11,650/11,600. For the coming week, the strategy should be to Sell Nifty at 11,830-11,840. Traders can keep a stop loss at 11,900 for the same.

Sector specific:

Bank Nifty closed below the lowest level of the previous week, which is negative for the sector in the short term. From the mainline space of NBFC, most of them are trading at their lowest level of October 2018 that could keep the sentiment nervous.

Metal, infrastructure and consumer durable companies are trading in a range and are refusing to fall parallel to the trend of the market.

Here the strategy should be to search for buying opportunities in these sectors if Nifty corrects to support levels.

The author is a senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities.