Option traders can initiate Bull Call Ladder Spread in Nifty to gain benefit in expiry week

Chandan Taparia

Nifty index started the session on a flat note and moved towards 12,150 levels in first half of February 20.

However, profit booking was seen in the later half and as a result, index trimmed-off all its intraday gains and formed a red body candle on daily scale.

Nifty ended the truncated week with marginal loss of 0.27 percent and formed a small bodied candle with long lower shadow on weekly time frame, which indicates that dips got bought into.

Momentum oscillator RSI is moving in sideways direction in both daily and weekly scale and thus not suggesting any trending move in coming days.

Considering overall chart structure, we are expecting the Nifty to move in the broader range of 11,900–12,250 in current series. At current juncture, positive implication of a Bullish Island Reversal pattern is still intact and till the time, Nifty holds above 12,030 levels, we maintain our positive stance for a bounce towards 12,200 and then 12,300 levels.

On the flipside, major support is placed at 12,030 and then 11,900 zone.

India VIX moved up by 0.59 percent from 13.62 to 13.70 levels on weekly basis. VIX has been hovering near to 14 levels and suggests a limited move in the market.

On options front, maximum Put open interest was at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike while maximum Call open interest was at 12,200 followed by 12,300 strike. We have seen Put writing at 11,900 followed by 11,800 strike while Call writing was seen at 12,200 then 12,100 strike. Option data indicates the trading range between 11,900-12,250 levels.

Bank Nifty took support around 200 DEMA and moved higher in last two trading sessions. The banking index relatively outperformed the benchmark index and formed higher highs — higher lows in last two sessions.

It formed a small green bodied candle on both daily and weekly scale with long lower shadow which suggests emergence of buying interest from lower levels.

Now, Bank Nifty needs to hold above 30,600 levels to witness an upmove towards 31,300 then 31,500 levels; while on the downside, strong support remains intact at 30,500 then 30,250 levels.

At current juncture, we advise traders to remain stock specific and play the small trading range with support of 11,900 levels. Option traders can initiate Bull Call Ladder Spread in Nifty (+12100CE, -12200CE, -12250CE) to gain the benefit from positive to rangebound bias in expiry week. Stocks which are having positive bias are Voltas, SBI, ICICI Bank, Shriram Transport Finance and TVS Motor.

(The author is Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.)

