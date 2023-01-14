 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trader’s Edge: A brother duo is using simplest option strategy to make a killing in the market

Shubham Raj
Jan 14, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

The simple strategy can earn you money but you also need to be wary of risks. It is better to keep your position hedged.

Paresh Gada(Left) and Hasmukh Gada (Right) did not know even the basics of stock trading but after learning the ropes they are now making good money.

For many traders, the market is like a temple. Similar to how each devotee has different reasons to come to a temple, each trader has a different driving force that brings him to the market. For Hasmukh Gada (@iamhasu) and Paresh Gada (@pareshgada) – Mumbai-based brother duo – it was boredom handling their family business.

Just four years ago, these two businessmen did not know even the basics of stock trading but after learning the ropes they are now generating good supplementary income for themselves. However, they deny that they have become experts and believe their learning phase is ongoing.

Gada brothers prefer option selling using various strategies with a target to generate at least 2 percent profit each month. They said they have generated 36 percent returns from their trade in the first nine months of FY23.

Investing to trading

Despite starting their trading journey in 2019, Gada brothers are not new to the stock market. Before venturing into trading they have been long-term investors in the market – which they still continue to be – and have seen a few market cycles.

Gada brothers – both college dropouts and hailing from a Gujarati family – chose to handle their family retailing business at a young age. Once they established themselves in the business, they also started regularly investing whatever income they could save in the stock market from 2005 onwards – largely in quality companies.