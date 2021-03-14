Opportunity available in IT, pharma stocks trading at a discount: Nirali Shah of Samco Securities

Nirali Shah, Head- Equity Research, Samco Securities, thinks that small and midcap story has just begun and they have the potential to rise further as the economy grows. There will be corrections on the way and picking the right stocks will be the key.

She says investors can look at a few IT and pharma names which are trading at a discount. In an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, Shah says the outflow from equity mutual funds reflects the sector-rotation mindset of retail investors who are shifting from MFs to higher return generating investment avenues. Edited excerpts:

Q) After the initial selloff, the bulls managed to regain control and pushed the Sensex and the Nifty above crucial levels. What led to the price action?

A) Global markets remained buoyant at the start of the week as the US House passed a $1.9-trillion stimulus bill and the ECB announced that it will continue to increase the pace of bond purchases in the coming quarters.

All these actions kept the market apprehension regarding inflation and liquidity at bay and benchmark indices continued to remain afloat.

However, even after a gap-up opening on March 12, markets couldn’t sustain the highs as the pressure continued to build from rising 10-year treasury yields.

A) Small and midcaps do have a lot of potential for further upside, given the earnings will continue to play catch-up as the economy continues to grow and progress.

However, the road upwards will not be a straight one and there will be corrections on the way. Picking up the right stocks will be key and investors can look at a few IT and pharma names which comparatively trade at a discount.

A) The way market is getting bought into at every dip, hitting a new high is very much a possibility in the medium term but sustaining the highs could be a challenge in the short term.

As there is some pressure at the immediate resistance for the Nifty, which is now in a narrow range of 14850 to 15270, any decisive break of this range on the upside could take the markets higher.

Q) Sectorally, which sector hogged the limelight in the week gone by and why?

A) This week, the IT sector was a star performer with a 2.61 percent rise. Investors turned towards IT stocks after the sector lagged behind the past couple of weeks.

Market participants are viewing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity in the tech space.

Q) Equity MFs continue to see outflows despite a vibrant stock market. Are investors booking profits or rebalancing their portfolio towards under-owned sectors? What are your views?

A) A few low-return generating equity MFs are witnessing outflows because retail investors are looking at direct equities and real estate, which are currently yielding higher returns.

Cyclical stocks, commoditizsd bets, and REITs are some of the popular themes also gaining investor interest on the equity side.

This behaviour does seem to reflect the sector rotation mindset of retail investors, which is causing the shift from equity MFs to higher-return generating investment avenues.

Q) Any top investment ideas for the next three-four weeks?

A) As we are in the last leg of this roller-coaster financial year, markets are expected to remain range-bound, especially because of the focus on tax planning and closing of book accounts.

Lack of any relevant triggers could also keep bourses in a tight range.

Individual themes such as PSUs could continue to play out if there is news on disinvestments and sector rotation could be witnessed in an effort for higher returns. Investors are advised to continue to ride the bull wave and avoid aggressive investments in overvalued stocks at current levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.