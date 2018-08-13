JN Gupta

The term ‘fair market’ presupposes that all the participants in the market place act in an ethical manner without gaming it in any way. Unfortunately, theory and practice are poles apart. In all market places, there is a predominant tendency to profit at someone else's cost. Such intentions, while being ethically wrong, have the potential to disturb the integrity of market place and if not checked can cause the market system to collapse, which is disastrous for any economy.

The securities market is no exception and is relatively more important compared to other markets because of its cascading impact. Regulations and penal provisions aim to check unfair behaviour. However, while making the law is child's play, implementation is a different art altogether.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) must be ahead of wrongdoers whether it be in its speed in law making, surveillance systems, investigating abilities and enforcement.

With all its good intentions, however, SEBI has not been able to achieve what it wishes to achieve. The reason is that it is dependent on outside agencies such as the police, Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and the courts. There is a mismatch between the agencies owing to various factors such as the lack of understanding on part of the latter, their different priorities, etc.

Fraudulent and unfair trade practices, and insider trading, are probably the two most important ills of any securities market. They continue to plague the market despite numerous laws.

One reason for that is the static nature of regulations. By the time SEBI understands what new unfair practices are evolving and creates a new law to plug the loopholes, the wrongdoer has already moved to a new level.

The courts very rarely apply the logic and examine issues in the spirit of the law. They go by the rule book. Jurisprudence must treat "law as a servant of logic" but in practice the courts have made "logic as servant of law".

The Fair Market committee constituted by SEBI has tried to address all such issues.

The most important recommendation is including frauds related to financial statements in domain of unfair practice. While on one hand, most unfair practices in the marketplace germinate from falsified accounts, on the other hand, SEBI had a very limited role. And even if detected, punishment was a Herculean task.

The other significant change is in linking trading to financial capacity and tackling layering of transactions. In the past, the most irrational investment decisions which had links to market abuse could not be punished as the accused would take a plea that it was an investment decision. With the proposed law, such a defence would no longer be easy.

The other significant change is in the definition of dealing in shares by making it all inclusive and including physical persons rather than restricting it to organisations alone.

A two-tier case handling system is also a welcome step. However, it would have been better if the committee had recommended a summary disposal system that condoned past minor compliance cases and closed all small cases to ensure that all new cases are dispensed with in a time bound manner. There is no use chasing minor cases of the past which occurred when the market cap was a fraction of what it is today. Today, the equities market adds more market cap in a year compared to what the size of the whole market was in 2000.

The other significant recommendation is about power to intercept calls. It is very unlikely that this recommendation will find favour with the authorities; already voices are being raised about privacy being under threat. Even if allowed, it will have almost no impact because wrongdoers no longer use phones. In today's world, governments all over the world are struggling to keep an eye on wrongdoers. SEBI, or for that matter any regulator, will find it difficult to keep pace with crooks, who have wherewithal to use the best in all respects, be it technology, legal services or best brains as these investments give them hefty returns. SEBI’s resources are limited to tackle this menace.

This is a war against market abuse. While the saying goes that everything is fair in war, SEBI's opponents, i.e. the wrongdoers can employ all tricks of the trade. Unfortunately SEBI can't, because he organisation is bound by rules. That’s why most often it finds itself on the losing side.

Are we happy with this? Not at all. Are we happy with a risky market place, ready to lose our money, but fight for privacy? Can we have a middle path? I have only one answer: battles are not won without conviction and in a half-hearted manner.

(The author is the co-founder and managing director of Stakeholder Empowerment Services and a former executive director at SEBI. Views are personal.)