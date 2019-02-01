Opinion | Say bye bye to lower interest rates for now

Ravi Krishnan

The interim budget, which can hardly be termed as one, was clearly aimed at boosting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s election prospects. It had a sop for almost every constituency imaginable: the small and marginal farmer, the unorganised worker, the salaried person at the bottom of the tax paying pyramid, nomads and even cows (or the people who care for them).

All these sops boil down to one thing: the budget places more money in the hands of the people. The consumption push amounts to 1.5 percent of GDP by some early estimates and will be inflationary. Such a push comes at a cost of a higher fiscal deficit, higher government borrowings and subsequently, higher interest rates.

Take for instance, the Rs 75,000-crore income support programme for the small and marginal farmers. It is a recurring expenditure. It will be political suicide for any future government will do away with this scheme. But what will fund this? There are no clear answers.

This is a matter of concern because in FY19, the government has missed the fiscal deficit target for a second straight year. The revised estimates for the current fiscal puts the fiscal deficit at 3.4 percent of GDP. This will remain unchanged for the next financial year as well. We might as well bid a fond farewell to the fiscal consolidation programme and the much touted glide path.

Even the fiscal deficit number for the next financial year is built on the back of aggressive assumptions on revenues and a slash in the pace of expenditure to 13.3 percent for FY 20 compared to 14.7 percent in the current fiscal. Overall government revenues are projected to grow at 14.3 percent. Yes, that’s a comedown from the 20 percent estimated for the current year, but there are ambitious increases projected in both direct taxes and GST.

For one, GST collections (for the centre) are estimated to grow at 21 percent despite the fact that they are set to fall short by Rs 1 lakh crore in the current fiscal. Note also that GST rates have been slashed on many items. Second, income tax is projected to rise 17.2 percent and corporate taxes by 13.3 percent. Third, the FM has pencilled in a divestment target of Rs 90,000 crore for FY20 despite the disappointment this year. Similarly, RBI’s dividends are slated to grow by Rs 20,000 crore, about a third more.

This fiscal math is clearly shaky and it will have a market impact through increased government borrowings.

For the current financial year, net market borrowing is expected at Rs 4.47 lakh crore compared to budget estimates of Rs 4.07 lakh crore. That too is contingent around the GST shortfall remaining under the projected Rs 1 lakh crore and tax collections remaining buoyant. Although the net market borrowing for fiscal year 2020 is almost the same as this year’s, it depends on suspect revenue assumptions.

That has clearly made the bond market unhappy. It showed a thumbs down with 10-year benchmark government yields rising 9 basis points by close of trade on Friday. The rupee too depreciated despite the Dollar index trading at close to a 4-month low.

Ultimately, when fiscal consolidation is sacrificed at the altar of populism, it has a bearing on interest rates. When the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee meets next week, it will tread with caution. It’s almost certain that the consumption push and the threat of fiscal slippage will take any rate cuts off the table despite continuing disinflation. At best, the rate setting panel will change its stance to neutral. Say bye bye to lower interest rates. At least for now.