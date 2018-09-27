Opinion | Monetary Policy Committee will hike interest rates in Oct to support the rupee

Gaurav Kapur

Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) meeting on October 3-5 will focus on key upside risks to the inflation trajectory and overall macro-economic stability, which have materialised since the August meeting, even as Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation slipped below the 4 percent target.

Among key risks, the rupee’s continuing weakness against the dollar will stand out. The local currency has depreciated over 10 percent so far this fiscal, with an almost 6 percent decline since the August meeting. The outlook suggests further weakness. At best, the rupee will consolidate at current historically high levels.

A widening trade deficit and capital outflows have already pushed the overall balance of payments (BoP) into a deficit of $11.3 billion in the first quarter, intensifying pressure on the rupee. Global dollar liquidity continues to tighten and investors remain risk averse on rising US rates. On September 26, the US Federal Reserve hiked rates for the third time this year by 0.25 percent and will follow up with more hikes this year and next. In that backdrop, the BoP is likely to be in deficit for the whole of FY19, the first time in seven years.

Another significant upside risk is hardening oil prices. The Indian crude oil basket price has risen from around $72-78 per barrel between early August and now, and the outlook suggests that prices will rise further. The oil market is facing a supply squeeze with US sanctions likely to take out almost 1.5 million barrel a day of Iran’s exports from November. With the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) not considering an output increase, prices are headed higher over winter months when demand picks up. In anticipation of a tight demand and supply situation, the price of Brent crude has risen to a four-year high. A weaker rupee, coupled with higher oil prices, is a double whammy on the inflation front, exerting upward pressure on input prices and overall inflation.

These pressures can become more generalised as demand conditions in the economy have also strengthened. Private consumption expenditure grew 8.6 percent year-on-year in Q1 FY19, exceeding its long-term average growth of 6.8 percent, and driving real GDP growth to a nine-quarter high of 8.2 percent. Non-oil, non-gold imports growth has remained robust too (11 percent average this fiscal so far) despite rupee weakness. Q1 corporate earnings also point towards improving pricing power in the manufacturing sector, which in turn implies that producers are in a better position to pass on higher input prices.

This robustness of demand conditions is visible in the stickiness of core CPI inflation around 5–6 percent (depending on the measure of core inflation). That in turn implies that any upside shocks in food inflation, which otherwise has been benign, can rapidly push the headline inflation above the 5 percent level over the next one year. Moreover, while CPI inflation may remain below the 4 percent level in the near-term, household inflation expectations would have inched up further on the back of rising domestic fuel prices and instances of price hikes across sectors. In the last couple of rounds of the RBI’s inflation expectations survey of households, three-months and one-year ahead expectations have risen by over a percentage point.

The MPC would also note that a number of emerging market economies have raised rates over the last two months in order to tackle the pressure on their currencies. While Argentina and Turkey have seen the steepest rate increases, as their currencies have seen a very sharp loss in value, other emerging market central banks including that of Russia, Brazil and South Africa have raised rates too. Global investors are therefore expecting the central banks of economies facing exchange rate depreciation pressures to increase interest rates in order to support their currencies. Higher interest rates are an orthodox response of monetary policy to stem the pressure on the currency. Therefore, along with other measures announced by the government to curb non-essential imports and shore up capital inflows, higher policy rates are required to support the rupee.

The analysis outlined here leads to three conclusions. One, upside risks to inflation have become dominant again as against the MPC’s assessment of downside risks balancing out the upside risks in the August meeting. Two, the monetary policy stance in the current backdrop is unlikely to remain 'neutral' and could be shifted to 'restrictive' signalling that the course of policy action on rates over the next one year would entail higher rates. Three, another 0.25 percent hike in the repo rate to 6.75 percent looks almost certain in the October meeting. Indeed, money market rates have already risen in anticipation of monetary tightening and tighter liquidity conditions.

On the liquidity front, the policy statement is likely to reiterate that the Reserve Bank of India, under the new monetary policy operations framework, would continue to manage liquidity through open market operations in the bond market. Given the tightness in inter-bank liquidity on the back of its dollar selling to cushion the rupee, the RBI would look to infuse durable liquidity through open market purchase of bonds. The cash reserve ratio (CRR) could also be cut by 0.25 percentage points to free up a part of the cash reserves they now hold with the RBI. The central bank’s objective here is to ensure that its monetary policy operating target (weighted average call money rate) remains anchored to the policy signalling rate (repo rate). Tighter liquidity conditions, if persistent, could push the call money rate above the policy rate on a consistent basis, thereby inducing more than required monetary tightening and vice versa.

Finally, in the backdrop of financial stability risks getting highlighted in the recent equity market correction centred around the non-banking financial sector, market participants would be looking for RBI’s guidance and if required any possible measures, particularly on the liquidity front, to contain any risk of contagion to the banking sector.

(The author is the Chief Economist of IndusInd Bank. Views are personal)