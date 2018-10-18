Opinion | Midcap crisis: Busting the myth of a Noah’s Ark in the market

Moneycontrol Contributor

This is the story of Krishna. But it could simply be anybody’s story.

This story began when indices kept rising, but Krishna’s portfolios kept falling. He believed it was a matter of time before his portfolio went up again. As September approached, his portfolio had fallen significantly more while the index was rocking. So, Krishna was in a dilemma whether he should buy more of his own fallen holdings or shift to index stocks which were outperforming the midcaps and smallcaps significantly.

Krishna took the middle path and bought index bellwethers such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Yes Bank, which looked very strong even while averaging down his non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and midcaps. Then, the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) fiasco happened in quick succession. A week later, Krishna was feeling lost. Nothing seems to go right for him.

This fall was unlike anything that Krishna had seen in the last two years. Earlier falls were bought into very swiftly and buying the dip was a hugely profitable strategy. Regular market participants began to believe that any dip was meant to be bought into. Within weeks, the markets tended to rise more than they fell. So, when midcaps fell, Krishna and his peers jumped to buy them.

A 10 percent fall in the market favourites was seen as a godsend buying opportunity. Then, these favourites fell more. Krishna pursued a 'more of the same' buying strategy. Yet, everything he bought kept falling. Within weeks, he saw his stocks fall even more. It began to feel that this market had no bottom. Now, Krishna was worrying hard. He felt clueless about why markets lost confidence in its favourite stocks so quickly. Anxiety was working up within him.

Falling markets tend to raise the anxiety of different people to different levels. Some people take it very cool and don't even bother to check how their stocks are doing. They actually have the ability to simply shut out all noise and enjoy life while their investments work for them. Their investing always stayed within a quality universe, ensuring they never lost capital. Time more than made amends for corrections in their stocks. But such investors are glorious exceptions.

Most people follow their stock portfolios religiously by the hour when their prices come hurtling down. If they are the kind who imitate fellow investors and buy ideas which are suggested by peers, then the anxiety would manifest in different ways. Every circle of investors has many such anxious types and Krishna is one such investor.

So on a day when the market crashed, he was frantically calling peers trying to find out what they were doing. After the customary lamenting on the IL&FS event which caused the market fall, Krishna awkwardly shifted to his pressing concerns. A number of stocks he had bought aggressively in the past two quarters had fallen big time. Most of these fallen stocks had marquee investors betting heavily on them and Krishna bought them only for that reason. The index stocks which seemed infallible till then also broke down. Now, Krishna didn’t know what to do. Everything he did was failing him. Even his systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds stopped working. Now, oil was rising and he was becoming despondent. What went wrong?

Krishna, like many, was experiencing his first market cycle. He was fed on the belief that markets which dip will rise quickly. SIP flows were seen as saviours of market stability. Macros were not seen as important enough by most of his peers. He bought into that belief and thought his stocks were too special to fall. And, he believed, he was in very special company. It almost felt like his portfolio was the equivalent of Noah’s Ark.

What Krishna had not been told was that difficult macros and event risks always tango together to trip up equity markets. Krishna now needs to realise that simply keeping quiet won’t see his portfolio recover. He has much to do to align his portfolio to the future, re-instil quality within it, buy growth stocks of tomorrow and revisit his asset allocation.

But he hardly seems in a mood for so much effort. For now, Mr Market has maimed him. But being a quick learner is important now. One must put learnings to work very quickly. While, time in the markets is most important, one must ensure timely investment actions happen very quickly.