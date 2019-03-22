Opinion | Game of Thrones: Elections matter little to markets

Gaurav Dua

We aren’t talking about the popular television show, but the big event that is just around the corner–the 2019 Elections. As the polls come closer, markets are abuzz with talk of volatility, uncertainty, et al. But does it really matters which political dispensation comes to power?

Markets have done well under all kinds of governments

History shows markets do not like uncertainty. As long as there is a stable government at the centre it is fine with investors at home as well as foreign institutions. The biggest rally in the Indian markets came during the rule of the UPA government in 2004-2008.

Markets did pretty well even in the 1990s when, within a period of three years, India had seen four prime ministers. Also, equities overcame major hurdles such as the post-nuclear test economic sanctions on India by the US and the adverse effect of the Asian crisis. Despite all that, markets went up 6 times within the 10 year period from 1988 to 1998. The Sensex zoomed from a level of 600 in 1988 to touch a high of 3,600 in 1998.

What matters to the equity markets are the macro conditions (economy, interest rates and global liquidity) and the growth in corporate profits.

The approach to the economy can vary between political parties, but the primary agenda remains the same. Broadly speaking, the NDA government has a better report card on economic liberalisation, privatisation and accelerated reforms, whereas UPA rule did see more money in the hands of farmers and a booming rural economy due to the higher subsidies, social schemes and aggressive hikes in MSP for agricultural produce. Despite the difference in the economic agenda, the economic growth numbers are quite comparable. That’s the reason why the average GDP growth in the last 15 years is close to 7.5-8% per annum despite the changing governments – five years of NDA rule followed by 10 years of UPA and then the Narendra Modi-led NDA government back in power for the last five years.

Other economic factors such as global liquidity conditions, real interest rates in the domestic economy and the government’s fiscal health drive investment behaviour and impact equities in general.

A turnaround in corporate lenders will drive earnings growth

Apart from the macro environment, it is earnings that finally matter for valuations. Corporate earnings are at an inflexion point and set to see a strong revival in the next fiscal. High double-digit growth in earnings would give enough fodder for equities to march ahead.

The biggest driver of earnings is the turnaround in the fortunes of corporate lending banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India. These three heavyweights alone could bring in incremental profits of Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 65,000 crore in FY2020 on a base of Rs3,20,000 crore of aggregate Sensex earnings in FY2018, as the NPA cycle peaks out and earnings of these three large banks normalize over the next two years FY2020/FY2021. Banks have been one of the biggest drags on aggregate earnings of the Sensex in the past couple of years and would turn into the biggest drivers of aggregate profits among the companies in the Sensex next year.

Yes, the poll bugles are blowing loudly, but it is time for investors to look beyond the noise. It is time to focus on recalibrating the portfolios for the big money making opportunity ahead.