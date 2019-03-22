App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | Game of Thrones: Elections matter little to markets

What matters is the strong rebound in corporate earnings ahead of us

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gaurav Dua

We aren’t talking about the popular television show, but the big event that is just around the corner–the 2019 Elections. As the polls come closer, markets are abuzz with talk of volatility, uncertainty, et al. But does it really matters which political dispensation comes to power?

Markets have done well under all kinds of governments

History shows markets do not like uncertainty. As long as there is a stable government at the centre it is fine with investors at home as well as foreign institutions. The biggest rally in the Indian markets came during the rule of the UPA government in 2004-2008.

related news

Markets did pretty well even in the 1990s when, within a period of three years, India had seen four prime ministers. Also, equities overcame major hurdles such as the post-nuclear test economic sanctions on India by the US and the adverse effect of the Asian crisis. Despite all that, markets went up 6 times within the 10 year period from 1988 to 1998. The Sensex zoomed from a level of 600 in 1988 to touch a high of 3,600 in 1998.

What matters to the equity markets are the macro conditions (economy, interest rates and global liquidity) and the growth in corporate profits.

The approach to the economy can vary between political parties, but the primary agenda remains the same. Broadly speaking, the NDA government has a better report card on economic liberalisation, privatisation and accelerated reforms, whereas UPA rule did see more money in the hands of farmers and a booming rural economy due to the higher subsidies, social schemes and aggressive hikes in MSP for agricultural produce. Despite the difference in the economic agenda, the economic growth numbers are quite comparable. That’s the reason why the average GDP growth in the last 15 years is close to 7.5-8% per annum despite the changing governments – five years of NDA rule followed by 10 years of UPA and then the Narendra Modi-led NDA government back in power for the last five years.

Other economic factors such as global liquidity conditions, real interest rates in the domestic economy and the government’s fiscal health drive investment behaviour and impact equities in general.

A turnaround in corporate lenders will drive earnings growth

Apart from the macro environment, it is earnings that finally matter for valuations. Corporate earnings are at an inflexion point and set to see a strong revival in the next fiscal. High double-digit growth in earnings would give enough fodder for equities to march ahead.

The biggest driver of earnings is the turnaround in the fortunes of corporate lending banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India. These three heavyweights alone could bring in incremental profits of Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 65,000 crore in FY2020 on a base of Rs3,20,000 crore of aggregate Sensex earnings in  FY2018, as the NPA cycle peaks out and earnings of these three large banks normalize over the next two years FY2020/FY2021. Banks have been one of the biggest drags on aggregate earnings of the Sensex in the past couple of years and would turn into the biggest drivers of aggregate profits among the companies in the Sensex next year.

Yes, the poll bugles are blowing loudly, but it is time for investors to look beyond the noise. It is time to focus on recalibrating the portfolios for the big money making opportunity ahead.

(Gaurav Dua is Head of Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Views are personal)
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 08:04 am

tags #Axis Bank and State Bank of India #ICICI Bank #Lok Sabha elections #NDA #UPA

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped

Hazard Lifts Belgium in Euro Qualifying as Depay Triggers Dutch Rout

Huawei Mate X Foldable phone to Launch in India: Everything You Need t ...

Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 20 ...

Tesla Sues Former Employee for Stealing Autopilot Technology Before Jo ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Plays a Fearless Warrior with Remark ...

Rupee Rises 6 Paise to 68.57 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Indonesia's Garuda Airlines Cancels 49 Boeing 737 Max 8 Order After Cr ...

With Slight Tweak in Caste Formula, How BJP's UP Math Has Taken the Sh ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 11,550; Nifty ...

Vodafone Idea rights issue should drive healthy growth, say analysts

Mitessh Thakkar on March 22: Buy Indiabulls Housing, DLF, IGL & sell H ...

As worries about populism in Europe rise, investors bet on stock marke ...

Kashmiri teacher Rizwan Pandit's custodial death is neither the first ...

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, ...

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World movie review — Most kid-f ...

Mindtree board set to meet again on 26 March to deliberate on L&T's bu ...

Brexit: UK Parliament website crashes after over 1 million sign online ...

In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhi ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Indian hockey team aim to put 2018's disap ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...

Holi 2019 Bash: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Badshah and others make a ...

Happy Holi 2019: When Josh ‘Thanos’ Brolin was in India to celebra ...

Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others c ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.