Opening Bell: Will Rajan surprise mkt with 50bps rate hike?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will come out with its mid-quarter policy review today. With the recent surge in inflation, a rate hike looks imminent. A poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 shows that 90 percent of the respondents expect that the RBI will hike repo rate by 25 basis points. And all our respondents feel that the central bank will keep cash reserve ratio unchanged. Market participants say that a 25bps rate hike is factored in. Post the disappointing October IIP and November inflation data, some market experts feel that the possibility of a 50bps rate hike cannot be ruled out.

On Tuesday, the Sensex slipped 47.38 points to close at 20,612.14, and the Nifty fell 15.65 points to 6,139.05, continuing weakness for the sixth straight session. Globally, markets traded on a cautious note with the US markets ending slightly lower ahead of Fed taper decision. European markets too closed lower.

Meanwhile, Asian markets opened higher in nervous trade today morning, but Nikkei is up more than a percent following strong export data.

Another key cue for global markets - the much anticipated two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee began yesterday. Investors are waiting to see if the Federal Reserve will announce a scaling back of its USD 85 billion monthly bond-buying program. An announcement is expected tonight.

On the economic front, US homebuilder confidence rose in December. The national association of Homebuilders Index rose to 58 for the month ahead of consensus as well as November’s reading.

In commodities space, brent crude was trading above USD 108 per barrel. Gold prices stood firm ahead of Fed decision later today.

In the forex market-, the euro was trading around 1.37 to the dollar. Meanwhile, dollar-yen slipped below the 103 mark

