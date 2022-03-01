English
    OPEC+ to meet tomorrow as rising geopolitical tensions could disrupt oil supplies

    BP and Shell, two major oil and gas firms, have announced plans to abandon Russian operations and joint ventures.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers - including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on March 2, and the group is expected to maintain a steady growth in supply. It is anticipated that it will stick to its plans to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of supply in April.

    Ahead of the meeting, OPEC+ revised down its forecast for the oil market surplus for 2022 by approximately 200,000 bpd to 1.1 million bpd, underscoring market tightness.

    Concerns about a potential supply disruption as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine outweighed news of a coordinated global release of crude reserves. And, on account of this crude oil prices climbed on Tuesday (March 1).

    Brent crude futures rose 0.9 percent to $98.88 a barrel, after trade began today. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine began last week, the benchmark reached a seven-year high of $105.79 a barrel.

    After Western nations placed harsh sanctions on Moscow and cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, Russia's exports of all commodities - from oil to grains - have been severely disrupted. As a result of the Western sanctions imposed in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine, buyers of Russian oil are experiencing difficulties with payments and vessel availability.

    Russian crude oil grades, which account for about 10% of global oil supply, were hammered in physical markets. Russia exports some 4-5 million barrels per day of crude, and 2-3 million barrels per day of refined products. Russia's efforts in Ukraine are described as a "special operation" by the Russian government.

    Major oil and gas corporations, including BP and Shell, have announced plans to abandon Russian businesses and joint ventures, raising concerns about restricting supplies.

    Concerns drove up prices after peace talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded on Monday, with officials returning to their respective capitals for further consultations, implying that a resolution to the crisis is not near.

    On March 1, the International Energy Agency (IEA) will conduct an extraordinary ministerial meeting to consider what role its members might play in oil market stabilisation.
    Tags: #Brent crude #Commodities #crude #markets #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Ukraine
