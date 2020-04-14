OPEC+ deal to support oil price, but sharp upmove only after demand recovery

Ravindra Rao

The sharp slump in crude oil price this year has forced producers to iron out their differences and take unprecedented and severe measures to reduce the glut in global markets.

As per OPEC's communique released after Friday's report, OPEC and allies will cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) starting on May 1, 2020, for an initial period of two months that concludes on June 30, 2020. For the subsequent period of 6 months, from July 1 to December 31, the total cut agreed will be 7.7 million bpd. It will be followed by a 5.8 million bpd adjustment for a period of 16 months, from January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022. The group will meet on June 10, 2020 via videoconference, to determine further actions, as needed to balance the market.

Additionally, other oil producers like Canada, Norway and US are also expected to cut output but there is no formal announcement. Reuters quoted OPEC sources stating that other producers may cut production by about 4 to 5 million bpd.

Apart from the sharp slump in price, the historic deal took shape also because US pointed towards lower output. US EIA, in its monthly outlook, cut its 2020 crude oil output estimate from 12.99 million bpd to 11.76 million bpd and a further drop next year.

However, the price reaction shows that the deal has failed to achieve its purpose. WTI crude rose as high as $24.74 per barrel on Monday as market reacted to the deal but has failed to hold to the gains and traded little changed near $22.7 a barrel as of this writing.

Market players remained unconvinced as they counter deep production cuts against sharp demand destruction. Global virus cases have continued to rise and most countries are forced to extend shutdowns and this is likely to keep demand low. Additionally market players are also worried about the huge stock overhang. US crude stocks are already at June 2019 highs. Also there is lack of conviction that other producers may be able to cut as effectively.

On the whole, the deal is a significant step and will help provide a floor to crude oil price. However a sharp upside move may come in only once we see some significant containment in the virus spread as it will help demand recover. We have already seen slowdown in death rates in Italy and New York while some countries like Spain have begun discussion to lift lockdown however it is still a long journey to kick-start the global economy again. Another aspect is possible treatment for the virus infection. World Health Organization has noted that 70 coronavirus vaccines are in development but there is no certainty as to how soon a treatment will be found.

The author is VP - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

