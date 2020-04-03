App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnMobile Global share price up 20% ahead of share buyback decision

The stock has rallied 28 percent in the last two sessions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of OnMobile Global were locked in 20 percent upper circuit on April 3, as the company plans a share buyback.

The stock closed at Rs 18.06, up Rs 3.01, or 20 percent, on the BSE, taking to 28 percent the gains of the two last sessions.

"The meeting of the board of directors will be held on April 9 to consider a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company," the mobile entertainment company told BSE.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #OnMobile Global

