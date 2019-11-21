OnMobile Global share price climb 6% on collaboration with Gionee

OnMobile Global share price jumped nearly 6 percent in the morning trade on BSE on November 21 after the company announced a collaboration with Gionee to build and manage its mobile entertainment ecosystem.

"OnMobile Global partners with Gionee, owned by the Jaina Group, to launch its contest platform to provide an intuitive and rewarding experience to Gionee users," OnMobile Global said in a media release.

Gionee has entered into an agreement with OnMobile to launch its portfolio of products including contests, games, themes, tones, and videos.

"Our partnership with Gionee to build and manage its mobile entertainment ecosystem is a reflection of the trust and credibility we have built over the years in India. We are thrilled to bring our top revenue-generating products to the users of Gionee phones,” OnMobile President and Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Bhambri said.

Gionee was looking forward to a strong partnership with OnMobile, Managing Director Pardeep Jain said. “We believe that OnMobile's portfolio of products will provide our phone users with engaging and rewarding experiences, wherein the Gionee consumers will get a chance to win reward prizes worth up to Rs 2,000 in various forms like cashback, vouchers and Gionee products,” he said.