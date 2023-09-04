Only online mode to credit money to the investor protection and education fund: Sebi

The fund has been set up for the protection of investors and the promotion of investor education and awareness, through various ways.

Crediting funds to the Sebi Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF) can henceforth be done only online and via a link given on the regulator’s website.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had earlier prescribed that the amounts be credited to the fund through online mode or through a demand draft drawn in favour of the Board. But, in a circular dated September 4, the regulator has said that remittances to the SEBI IPEF be made only through the specified link.

It said, “a link has been provided in the Homepage of SEBI website (www.sebi.gov.in) under the head ‘Click here to make payment to SEBI IPEF’. The link enables the remitter to make payment in any of the following manner: Net banking, NEFT/RTGS, Debit cards, UPI”.

It added that, while making the payment through this link, remitters must furnish information such as the name of the payer, PAN number, mobile number, email ID, the purpose for which payment is made and the amount to be paid, among other things.

Stock exchanges have been asked to inform the change to all of the companies listed on the exchanges through a circular.

These include educational activities including seminars, training, research and publications; awareness programmes through media; funding investor education and awareness activities of investors’ associations recognised by the Board; and aiding investors’ associations recognised by the Board to undertake legal proceedings in the interest of investors in listed or proposed to be listed securities.