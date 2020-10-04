Only fiscal stimulus, favourable SC verdict can help Nifty cross 11,600 mark: Vinod Nair

This week, the market made a good attempt to recover the losses made in the last two weeks. Nifty50 recovered about 65 percent of the loss on a week-on-week basis and 58 percent of the 1,000 pts damage from the high of 11,800 to 10,800.

A similar recovery was seen in midcaps and to a good extent in smallcaps. In India, it was triggered in expectation of a fiscal stimulus before the start of the festive season along with positive momentum in the global markets. The global market turned positive, on developments from the ongoing presidential campaign and in anticipation of another fiscal stimulus in the US.

India also expects another round of fiscal stimulus package of a size of about 2 percent of GDP or else the pent-up in demand seen recently could slow down soon. The economy needs the direct cash benefit, free food and high government spending, given the lack of private sector expenditure. The concern is that given the feeble fiscal position and high borrowings, the amount of stimulus could be below the estimate. After the strong recovery, the sustenance of the rally will depend on the assurance and size of stimulus in India & overseas and the Supreme Court verdict. This week, Nifty5o improved by 3.5 percent to close at 11,422, near the key resistance level, and to cross above 11,600 a lot will depend on factors to be delivered in the coming weeks.

In the US, the sustenance of the rally and economic growth will depend on the fresh round of fiscal stimulus. Lawmakers are trying to pass the stimulus package, the probability for which seems dim due to the election. But this pause on the policy will be for a maximum period of 2 months, as it is clear that the economy needs a second round of stimulus to sustain its buoyancy & generate jobs. A big stimulus is also expected in the Euro region, also on hold because of the US election. Irrespective of the outcome of the election, the stimulus package should happen and we can expect the US economy and market to benefit by December 2020.

In India, the important development next week is the Supreme Court verdict on bank loan moratoriums. Technically, the period of moratorium ended on August 31, 2020, and it can be extended on a case to case basis. The point of debate is regarding waiver of interest on the interest of loans during the moratorium. The government was asking for more time but considering the economic & financial loss for many borrowers and with enough time already provided, SC wants to bring in clarity and will announce the verdict on October 5.

SC is expected to provide waiver on the compounding of interest, including benefit to small borrowers. Banks will expect the Indian government to take the burden as it will impact the profitability of private banks and depositors. There is no clear view from government and RBI regarding bearing of losses, though statements have been provided that depositor's interest will be taken care of.

The question for banks is to know how big is the impact and who will bear it? Please note that the interest on loans under moratorium will continue as usual. Post moratorium the majority of loans will go into restructuring. Borrowers from 26 sectors impacted by COVID-19 will be eligible for a one-time loan restructuring plan. The criteria to qualify for restructuring is provided by a 5-member team, headed by KV Kamath. The market expects an impact of about Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore from the compounding effect to the total banking industry, the total credit size of the industry is Rs 100 lakh crore, as per latest RBI report. Although the impact is small, including the amount of total restructured loans, it will have an impact on the cashflow & NPA of banks in the short-term.

We feel that much of the moratorium issue of the banking sector is factored in the prices, and trading near 7-year low valuations. The extent of losses the market is anticipating from moratorium is not big enough to impact the sector in the long-term, though clarity from Finance Ministry and RBI is required. The short-term momentum of prices will depend on the SC verdict and the government's plan. In the medium-term, the sector can underperform due to a likely increase in NPAs and performance of the loans under moratorium and restructuring. The full impact of these may be known only after 1-2 years, post-restructuring period.

To maintain enough liquidity in the industry, RBI has maintained a very robust Open Market Operation and plans to continue it in the future. Unlock 5.0 plan has provided a stimulus to the Indian market including banks, as it reduces the risk of very high increase of NPAs in the future. Drag in economy is forecasted to increase the banking NPA by 30 percent by March 2021, which we feel that much is factored, and a lot will depend on the economic growth and the amount of financial support provided by government and restructuring plans.

(Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.)

